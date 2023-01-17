Being organized is a skill that can take you far in life. When your desk is neat and everything is where it should be, you’re less likely to lose all your notes before a big presentation. You’re also less likely to forget a big meeting or a deadline if your calendar is up to date. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about where your lucky dress is on date night because your closet isn’t a chaotic mess. But of course, being organized is easier said than done and if you’re someone who just can’t stay organized no matter what you do, you may have your zodiac sign to thank for that. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Living by the Moon, there are three zodiac signs who are the most organized of them all.

When you’re looking to see who the most organized zodiac signs are, you have to take the individual personality of each sign into consideration. "There are many reasons that we may strive for organization,” Gailing tells Bustle. “Certain signs have innate gifts and personal needs that may motivate them to be more organized.”

While some signs thrive in chaos, some zodiac signs need to be organized in order to feel like all is right in the world. According to Gailing, these are the three most organized signs in the zodiac.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Virgo could probably be considered the most organized sign of them all. According to Gailing, Virgo “deifies” details. “This sign doesn’t like when things are out of order, and they actually enjoy the process of putting things in their place,” she says. “They find it inspiring to classify—whether files, the spices in their pantry, books by subject, size, or color, or the like — and create methods.” While not all Virgos may be super particular about organization and don’t mind a little bit of a mess, many of them will be able to notice and be affected by disorganization.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) When it comes to Libra, balance and harmony are essential for them to function. After all, there’s a reason they’re represented by the scales. According to Gailing, they try to have everything feel like it has order. “Libra also often have a seemingly innate knack to know when something is out of alignment and re-arrangement is called for, so that a sense of peace can be re-established,” she says. Libra is also a very social sign and they hate disappointing people, so they also make it a point to keep their social calendar organized so they’re able to show up whenever they say they will. That’s one thing that sets them apart from the rest when it comes to staying organized.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorn tends to be very organized because they’re very practical. There’s just no room for “no-nonsense” in their life. “For example, they may not necessarily hold on to something for sentimental value unless it offers practicality and enhances productivity,” Gailing says. “Speaking of the latter, since being productive and achieving are of key importance to them, they may find themselves ‘allergic’ to anything that gets in the way of this [productivity] — including clutter and disarray.” In short, Capricorn is the type to have a clean desk or home because they aren’t afraid to get rid of anything they don’t need.

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Living by the Moon