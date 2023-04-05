The 3 Most Tech-Savvy Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Everyone has that one friend that’s always the first person to score the newest iPhone model or never misses an iOS update so they can access all the latest features and emojis. Maybe it’s because they work in tech, or maybe their love of all things technology has something to do with their zodiac sign. According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, there are three signs whose affinity for tech may be based in the stars, so if you’re always keeping an eye out for the next best app, device, or tablet, you may want to check your birth chart.

Advances in technology can be difficult to keep up with, but not if you’re one of these three zodiac signs. And thank goodness for that — without these tech-savvy signs, how else would we get the scoop on all the rapidly developing improvements in A.I.? Whether they love being on the cutting edge or they just want to snag the newest device for bragging rights, these zodiac signs each have their reasons why they’re so drawn to technology.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini is often referred to as the zodiac’s communicator, so it’s no surprise why Gerdes considers the air sign to be “all about their smart devices.” “Notorious multitaskers, [Geminis] are the ones with lots of tabs open or using multiple devices,” says the astrologer. “In an internet dead zone, Gemini would be leading the charge to reboot and have signals up and running.” That’s not a bad trait to have, TBH.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) As the sign of “status and power,” Capricorn makes the list because the sign is always looking to score the newest devices, according to Gerdes. “Give them the latest sleek or streamlined version of something, and they're magnetized to it,” explains the astrology expert. “Also, as the sign of achievement, mastering a new device brings them a sense of pleasure and fulfillment.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You can’t have a list of the most tech-savvy zodiac signs and not include the sign associated with technological advancement: Aquarius. In fact, Gerdes would actually rank the air sign above Gemini and Capricorn, because they “aren't afraid to try something new and unconventional” and “enjoy learning new concepts and expanding their mind.” The astrologer even went so far as to say that “the robotic age is their wheelhouse,” so yeah — Aquarians are the real deal when it comes to their tech-savvy nature.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer