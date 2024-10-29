Their 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Heat During The November New Moon

The day after Halloween is a meaningful one to many people around the globe. It’s the Day of the Dead in Mexico, as well as the Christian All Saints’ Day — and it’s also the Pagan cross-quarter day known as Samhain, which is sometimes dubbed the Witches’ New Year. But this year, Nov. 1 also brings a spiritual new moon in Scorpio, and this lunation is packed with planetary action that’ll be activating energies all across the zodiac. It’s a meaningful cosmic moment for everyone, but for a few signs, it’ll be especially transformational.

Scorpio is an intense sign by nature, as its watery energy is associated with mysteries, taboos, and emotional depth. With the new moon here, it’s a good time to dive deep into your psyche and explore hidden feelings you may not have previously acknowledged. This kind of shadow work isn’t easy, but it’s definitely empowering. The moon will be supported by tough-love planet Saturn, so be ready to step up to the plate and put your money where your mouth is if you want to see results.

Because the new moon is in Scorpio, it’ll be reporting to this water sign’s two cosmic co-rulers — testy Mars and transformational Pluto. When the new moon peaks, these two planets will oppose one another, heightening tensions and bringing power struggles to a boiling point. This challenging aspect only occurs approximately every other year, so having it peak alongside this Scorpionic lunation pulls you even deeper into the intensity.

All zodiac signs will feel the effects of this lunar moment, but there are a few signs that the Nov. 1 new moon will affect most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The new moon is rising in your chart’s passionate and creative fifth house, allowing you to channel all your spiritual energy into inspiration. Intuition is heightened right now, so take what’s in your heart and turn it into something meaningful. You may also find that this is a time for powerful and transformative romance — the kind of affair that makes you want to write poetry, cry to love songs, and shout your feelings from the tree tops.

At the time of this Scorpio-ruled new moon, the sign’s traditional ruler Mars will be at the critical final degree of your sign, facing off with power-hungry Pluto across the zodiac. Mars has been plowing through your sign for two months now, and with this aspect peaking alongside the new moon, it’s wrapping up its stint with a bang. Avoid the temptation to take out your paranoia or stress on the people closest to you, as this aspect can trigger some competitive energy or power struggles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This is the annual new moon in your sign, bringing the solar system’s two luminaries alongside one another in your deep and mysterious waters. This is a transformative moment for you, granting you access to some of the darkest corners of your heart and gifting you with the power of X-ray vision. You can see beyond the surface of just about anything now, allowing you to connect with the true heart of things, without any false pretenses. Being so raw is challenging, but you’re probably not interested in taking the easy road anyway.

At the time of the new moon, both your modern and traditional planetary rulers — Mars and Pluto — will be locked in a tense opposition, causing power struggles to flare. Mars will also be sending a meaningful trine aspect to the mental planet Mercury, which is in your sign, and these two planets will collectively vibe with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Your intuition is on point, but you’ll want to ensure you don’t get so caught up in power games that you lose sight of the big picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This new moon is rising in your collectivist and community-oriented eleventh house, and it’s asking you to look at how you can contribute to the world around you in a more meaningful way. As an earthy and pragmatic Capricorn, you know how to work hard and provide situations with some material stability. But consider what’s in your spirit — are sharing those visions with the world and creating a microcosm that reflects your values? If not, now may be a time to start. Because tolerating shallow social connections or fair-weathered friends will be close to intolerable right now.

At the time of this Scorpionic new moon, the water sign’s modern ruler Pluto will be completing its final weeks of a fifteen-year-long transit through your sign — and it’ll be in a touchy face-off with hot-headed planet Mars in your relationship zone at the very same time. This intensifies the new moon depth, but you’ll want to be conscientious of getting competitive or controlling with a partner. Remember, you perform best when you’re competing against yourself.