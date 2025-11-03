If the holidays have you in the mood to snog and snuggle, you’ll be pleased to know that the astrology of November is bringing some of the most romantic planetary connections of the whole season. An incoming Mercury retrograde could mix some signals starting in the second week of November, but a series of romantic Grand Trines at the end of the month will light up everyone’s love lives with magic regardless. Your November love horoscope has plenty of excitement in store.

This month’s astrology wastes no time getting juicy, as the first week of November brings an intense full moon as well as sign shifts for both sexy Mars and sensual Venus. Mars enters feisty and spontaneity-loving Sagittarius on Nov. 4, spicing up everyone’s carnal connections with a greater sense of adventure and open-mindedness. Venus enters sultry Scorpio two days later, bringing more emotional depth and raw desire to relationships. Meanwhile, a bodacious full moon on Nov. 5 can help you ground into your sensuality and embrace the present moment in love.

A little wrench gets thrown into romance from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29, thanks to the year’s final Mercury retrograde period. As the planet of logistics, scheduling, technology, and communication, this three-week-long backspin can turn things upside down when it comes to planning dates, texting, sexting, or generally communicating in relationships. Be extra thoughtful with your words, as foot-in-mouth moments are likely, and leave some wiggle room when it comes to getting places on time.

A new moon in Scorpio rises on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET, bringing a moment of intuitive clarity amidst the retrograde madness. This is a beautiful time to reflect on the sentiments, fears, and desires you’ve been keeping buried and initiate deeper, more vulnerable connections, whether that’s with a long-term partner or someone new. The following day, Sagittarius season swoops in with its party-animal vibes, making everyone a little more spontaneous and open to trying new things — all of which can add some spice to your love and sex life.

The last week of November is one of the sweetest periods for romance, as amorous Venus will form a beautifully sensitive Grand Water Trine with dedicated Saturn, lucky Jupiter, dreamy Neptune, and the emotional moon. This gorgeous cosmic triangle makes deep connection, commitment, and compassion flow with ease. If you’re willing to have faith, you’ll find that you have the power to turn relationship fantasies into realities now. The week wraps up with Venus joining the sun in Sagittarius on Nov. 30, setting the stage for an open-hearted end of the year.

Read on for your November 2025 love horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Venus spends the first week of the month in your relationship sector, sweetening up your romantic connections and bringing the urge to indulge in all the pleasures of love. On Nov. 4, passionate Mars hits your sex and dating zone, boosting your libido through the rest of the month. After that, partnerships will start to feel even more embodied and emotionally enraptured. Mercury retrograde could bring a long-lost lover back into the picture mid-month, whether physically or just in a fantasy, but you can use the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET to review your boundaries and decide how involved to get from there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The full moon in your sign on Nov. 5 highlights the things you need to feel comfortable, embodied, and sensually connected with your lovers. Honoring your desires gets even easier the next day, when your romantic ruler Venus enters your partnerships sector. Relationships feel much like a mirror as you go into the middle of the month, so it’s time to work through any jealousy or insecurity that arises — especially around the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET. Paired with Mercury retrograde, this whole latter half of November brings an opportunity to address underlying issues in your love life and clear the air of unspoken baggage.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Love feels especially electrifying starting Nov. 4, when red-hot Mars begins lighting up your partnerships sector with its bold and passionate energy. Take the lead in the relationships for the rest of the month. Just beware of new disagreements or a rehashing of old arguments during the middle of the month, as Mercury retrograde will be throwing a wrench in your interpersonal communication from Nov. 9 up through the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET. Thankfully, vibes lighten up during the last stretch of November, as Sagittarius season’s free-spiritedness makes it easy to move past grudges and embrace the moment. You have every reason to feel optimistic about love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Vibes are red-hot when it comes to romance this month, and the first week of November is a great time to take the lead and be bold about what you want in the bedroom. Once amorous Venus dives into your sex and dating zone on Nov. 6, love gets even sweeter, so this is a fabulous time to pursue new connections or bring more sensuality into an existing partnership. Beware of Mercury retrograde dragging exes back into the picture during the latter half of the month! Thankfully, the steamy new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET will bring some clarity around what you want. Trust that your heart will tell you what’s right for you and what’s not.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Things are bound to get spicy this month, as carnal Mars zooms into your sex and dating on Nov. 4, infusing your love life with unadulterated passion. Once Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 9, it might take a little extra work and communication to make sure you’re on the same page as your partners — so be sure you’re sharing your feelings openly and articulately. Ex-lovers could also resurface mid-month, so consider whether it’s time to shut the door or give them a second chance. Sagittarius season brings some happy-go-lucky excitement that’ll offset any mid-month retrograde mix-ups, so shake off any seriousness and focus on having fun instead.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The full moon on Nov. 5 is set to expand your horizons in romance, inspiring you to make adjustments to your comfort zone and try new things. Variety is the spice of life (and love). After that, communication in relationships becomes a major focus, so make an effort to put your feelings into words and to listen to what your lover has to say. Mercury retrograde’s messiness might test your patience during the latter half of the month, upping the potential for misunderstandings or disagreements with your partners. But the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET brings an opportunity to clear up tensions, and the whole last week of November casts a warm, glowy feeling of magic over matters of romance.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Work on letting go of romantic insecurities right now, especially while your amorous ruler Venus is in your sign during the first week of the month. Your aura is irresistible, so there’s no need to second-guess your allure. Mercury retrograde could bring some communication snags starting Nov. 9, so be extra thoughtful in texts and conversations with your lovers, and try not to take things too personally on your end, either. The new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET allows you to tap into your desires more deeply and let go of shame. The more comfortable you feel in your skin, the more connected you’ll feel in your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) All eyes are on you this month, so soak up every drop of attention and enjoy being the star of the show! The full moon on Nov. 5 highlights your desires in relationships, helping you see exactly what you need to feel comfortable, committed, and embodied with your lovers. The following day, Venus enters your sign, giving you a glow-up of the heart, spirit, and body that’ll be irresistible to others. The new moon in your sign on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET puts you in touch with your inner self, allowing you to express yourself in love and get things off your chest that have been weighing you down. This paves the way for a magical and romantic last week of November, so enjoy the ease with which pleasure will flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Lusty Mars is lighting up your sign starting Nov. 4, giving you all the red-hot confidence you need to go after all that you desire. This energy boost is a good thing, as romance could have some exciting surprises in store this month, too. Remember, change is necessary for growth. Feelings of self-consciousness could creep in from Nov. 9 until the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET, as Mercury retrograde makes it difficult to express your thoughts and feelings to romantic partners. But once Sagittarius season starts, you’ll reconnect with yourself and find your voice, bringing deeper connections and more fun to your relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The month kicks off with a gloriously sexy full moon on Nov. 5, which lights up your sex and dating zone with pure passion. Now’s a time to let go of insecurity and give yourself to pleasure and fun. Take off the pressure and enjoy the moment! Mercury retrograde could start stirring up some drama in your social life mid-month, but the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET brings an opportunity to smooth things over and practice more honest communication — all of which will benefit the way you express yourself in relationships, too. You’ll see results almost immediately, as more opportunities to connect with your lovers and expand your closeness will emerge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The whole first week of November has you craving new experiences and fresh perspectives in romance, inspiring you to shake up your usual dating routine in favor of some out-of-the-box adventures. Meanwhile, the full moon on Nov. 5 could intensify feelings for the week following, so you may have to fight the urge to play power games or seek control over your lovers. Try to channel this tension into a growth opportunity. Mercury retrograde could put a strain on group dynamics starting Nov. 9, making it difficult to blend your love life with your social life. But once Sagittarius season starts on Nov. 21, you’ll have a much easier time integrating partnerships into the rest of your world — and it could result in some exciting lightning bolts of passion.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The first week of the month is full of depth and passion, bringing exciting adventures in the sheets and lighthearted flirtations in the streets. Meanwhile, the full moon on Nov. 5 inspires you to speak what’s on your heart, which will help you align with your lovers on a more emotional level, too. Remember, you don’t have to sacrifice fun to have a deep connection. Mercury retrograde may be mixing signals in communication mid-month, but it won’t affect your aura points. In fact, the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET opens you up to all sorts of new experiences in romance, making it easy to relate to other people’s needs and desires — even if they differ from yours. The last week of November is especially gorgeous, infusing your love life with luck and new opportunities.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.