November’s Mercury Retrograde Is Doing A Number On These 3 Zodiac Signs

The chaos of the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Mercury retrograde getting into the mix to stir up a little extra drama. The planet of logistics and communication officially started backspinning on Nov. 9, and it’ll stay on a reverse course until Nov. 29 — meaning Thanksgiving week is getting sucked up into the retrograde portal. Everyone is likely to feel the effects of this planetary moonwalk, but the signs most affected by November’s Mercury retrograde may want to brace themselves for a slightly rockier road.

Aside from the moon, Mercury is the fastest-moving planet, and its speed makes sense, as this celestial body governs all the logistical moving parts of people’s daily lives. This covers communication, transportation, timing, planning, and information. However, every few months, Mercury stations retrograde for a few weeks, and during this time, the planet moves much more slowly and travels backward through the zodiac. The areas ruled by Mercury tend to hit delays and snags during its retrograde, so it’s important to take things slow and be more thorough when it comes to scheduling, communicating, or even using your day-to-day tech devices.

This time around, Mercury is kicking off its retrograde in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, giving everyone a chance to review their higher aspirations, but also potentially blurring important little details. Don’t get so caught up in the big picture that you overlook the small steps that lie between now and the future. On Nov. 18, Mercury backtracks into dark and stormy Scorpio, lightening up the logistical confusion but potentially bringing a messier set of emotional entanglements. Secrets could surface and old mysteries could be revealed now — especially on Nov. 19, when the sun meets Mercury retrograde to form a Mercury cazimi — but all of this may actually be for the best. The following day, the new moon aligns with a moonwalking Mercury, so use this time to face unfinished business so you can start something new.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by November’s Mercury retrograde.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The first half of the retrograde could be a pain when it comes to planning, and it may feel like your schedule has been turned upside down. Triple-check work due dates and calendar invites to make sure you didn’t misremember some important details. Once Mercury backtracks into Scorpio on Nov. 18, it’ll immediately oppose unpredictable planet Uranus in your sign, activating all sorts of surprises and shockers — both within yourself and in relationships. Retrograde misunderstandings could trigger unexpected revelations or sudden changes of heart in the coming few days, but these shifts will undoubtedly make space for new beginnings. You may also find yourself knee-deep in relationship drama now, too, so be willing to work through the underlying issues that exist between you and the people closest to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Beware of going overboard with birthday-season spending or blowing through your budget throughout mid-November, as the first half of this retrograde could do a number on your wallet. You might find yourself lusting after something that you’ll regret later, so save the receipts if you do decide to splurge. However, the second half of the retrograde will be a lot more personal, as Mercury will backtrack into your sign on Nov. 18. Over the two days following, the sun will meet with Mercury to form a Mercury cazimi, and the new moon will conjoin with this backspinning planet, too — so expect to do a deep-dive on your current goals, desires, and sense of self. Expressing yourself may not come easily, but the self-reflection you're doing will help you clarify what you’d like to project to the world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This Mercury retrograde kicks off in your sign, so the first week of the backspin is likely to be the most intense. You’ll probably have the urge to react quickly and impulsively to things right now, but do your best to slow down and take your time. Not every idea is a good one, even if it sounds exciting in the initial moment of conception, so remind yourself that anything worth acting on will still be on your radar once the retrograde passes. It’s not about second-guessing yourself — it’s about giving yourself more time to see your true desires clearly. Thankfully, drama should wind down during the latter half of the retrograde, at least on a surface level. You may feel like you’re lost in a fantasy world, and the backspin’s brain fog will likely roll in thick. But if you give yourself some space to process your subconscious thoughts and feelings, you’ll find that this post-retrograde clarity is unmatched.

