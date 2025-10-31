Your November Money Horoscope

As the end of the year approaches and the holidays draw near, it’s common for work to get hectic and finances to get tighter — and the astrology of November brings some major cosmic moments that could impact matters of cash and career even more intensely. With a signal-mixing Mercury retrograde period on the horizon that overlaps with Black Friday, you’ll want to know what your zodiac sign’s November money horoscope has in store.

The month begins with immediate astrological action, as ambitious planet Mars enters knowledge-seeking Sagittarius on Nov. 4, bringing motivation to conquer your higher aspirations and giving you the gusto necessary to really shoot for the stars. Your comfort zone is an afterthought now! This is followed by value-oriented Venus joining the sun in power-hungry Scorpio two days later, making you a little more financially scrupulous and possessive over your resources. Speaking of resources, the full moon in hardworking Taurus on Nov. 5 is a fabulous time to check in on your bank account and push forward on any material goals that’ll bring stability in the season ahead.

One of the most significant transits impacting money and career this month is Mercury retrograde, which begins on Nov. 9 and ends on Nov. 29. As the planet of communication, logistics, and timing, Mercury’s backspins tend to cause conversational confusion, scheduling snafus, and a general lack of clear information — all of which can have an impact on your work or financial decisions. Be extra cautious about signing contracts, starting new endeavors, or making big purchases during these few weeks. If you do need to move forward on something important, the new moon in strategic Scorpio on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET is a good time to take a calculated risk.

Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 21, putting everyone in a more festive and celebratory mood. Sagittarius zodiac energy is adventurous and happy-go-lucky, so you might have the urge to spend more money on social events, holiday decor, or exciting new experiences. The good vibes continue into the end of the month, as a lucky Grand Trine involving luxe Venus, down-to-business Saturn, and abundant Jupiter lights up the whole last week of November. This is a fabulous time to make lucrative investments that have big growth potential over time — especially once Mercury retrograde wraps up on Nov. 29.

Read on for your November 2025 money horoscopes.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The full moon on Nov. 5 is one of the most financially-focused of the year for you, and it’s a great time to push forward on work or money goals that you haven’t quite brought to fruition. Banish self-doubt and channel your anxieties into motivation. Scorpio season has you digging through the underbelly of your finances, and Mercury retrograde gives you a good excuse to revisit any debts that you owe or are owed. Cash you’ve lent out may even get paid back during this backspin. The new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET is the perfect time to handle bills or catch up on unexpected expenses — and if you’re lucky, a fortunate windfall could come your way.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The full moon in your sign on Nov. 5 is motivating you to get your resources in good standing ahead of the holidays, making it a great time to take action on savings goals or push forward on a business move that you’ve been working toward. You may feel a little professionally competitive during the second week of the month, but don’t pit yourself against potential partners when you could actually be working together. Thanks to Mercury retrograde, unpaid debts could resurface during the middle of the month, whether you’re the one who owes or are owed. Handle your business and clear the air in the last third of the month, because an awkward conversation is always better than letting things fester.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) This month is flowing with good energy in your professional and financial life, bringing you loads of confidence to handle your responsibilities and get ahead of the game. Making lucrative strides at work comes much more easily, especially once mid-month rolls around. The new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET is the perfect time to catch up on lingering tasks and implement some productive new habits. The last stretch of November is another fortunate time to invest in long-term career goals. Thanksgiving may take your focus away from work, but scheduling some time to map out your future path can yield lucrative results, especially once Mercury retrograde ends on Nov. 29.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ll feel a lot more motivated and equipped to charge through your professional to-do lists and step up to the plate on your financial responsibilities this month thanks to Mars zooming into your work and routine zone on Nov. 4. Beware of scheduling issues that could throw a wrench in all the things you have stacked in your calendar, as Mercury retrograde could throw off everyone’s timing and make it harder to stay on top of your tasks starting Nov. 9. Thankfully, the backspin’s effects get a little less intense work-wise after the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET, and Sagittarius season brings some passion and confidence that’ll help you smooth out any retrograde snags.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The full moon on Nov. 5 is rising in your career zone, inspiring you to keep working toward whatever goals you’ve set out for yourself. Don’t doubt your vision or let imposter syndrome keep you from chasing your dreams. Now’s a time to persevere and turn a corner. Mercury retrograde on Nov. 9 could have you circling back to old business ideas or side hustles that never panned out, allowing you to approach things with fresh eyes. Perhaps there’s still something lucrative to be sown from those seeds. Sagittarius season sparks more inspiration for turning hobbies into money-makers. Even if you’ve got a full-time gig, you might be struck with a creative bolt that could eventually turn into an income stream.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you’ve got any important meetings to schedule or ideas to pitch, try to get them underway before Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 9. The first week of the month is an especially good time to talk money, as charming Venus will be lighting up your finance zone, making it easy to attract abundance. The new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET serves as a bright spot in the current Mercury retrograde, allowing you to see old information from a new perspective. Channel this mental clarity and perspective into your professional and financial life as needed, and reach out to people who can help you on your path. You’ll really be able to pick up steam on these plans during the final days of the month.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Money is on your mind all month long, and you’ve got plenty of good fortune to work with when it comes to manifesting career-related success. The full moon on Nov. 5 is a good time to untangle any beneath-the-surface fiscal issues you’ve been shoving onto the back burner. Do your best to take care of debts and get payment plans in order so you can go into the remainder of the year with a sense of control. Luxe Venus hits your finance zone the following day, permitting you to treat yourself. It’s all about balance. Mercury retrograde could bring communication clashes mid-month, so be conscientious with your words at work. You’ll want to be especially careful about investments once the new moon hits on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET, as the deals you’re seeing may have more strings attached than you realize. Once the end of November comes around, though, you’ll see things more clearly, and it’ll be possible to make some major professional strides.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Happy Scorpio season! If you’ve got contracts to sign or business partnerships to solidify, the full moon on Nov. 5 is the ideal time of the month to seal those deals — especially since bold and courageous Mars will have entered your finance zone just one day prior. However, once Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 9, you’ll want to be a lot more cautious about spending. Money mix-ups will be more likely mid-month, but the new moon in your sign on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET will help you see new possibilities with more clarity. Sagittarius puts your mind on money even more, and the final stretch of November will bring loads of creative inspiration that you can channel into successful new endeavors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Go-getter Mars is zooming into your sign on Nov. 4, giving you a much-needed energy boost that you can channel toward your goals, whether they’re professional or financial in nature. The full moon the following day highlights your day-to-day work schedule, allowing you to see where you can adjust your routine to be more productive. Take steps toward achieving a solid work-life balance and using your time efficiently. Once Mercury starts retrograding in your sign on Nov. 9, you might struggle to express yourself in the workplace or feel like people aren’t quite understanding your vision through the middle of the month. Don’t get in your head! Sagittarius season brings a total shift in energy, giving you the confidence and clarity you need to get your points across.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Your charm and likability at work are at a high throughout the first week of November, so focus on attracting all the opportunities and connections you need to achieve your goals. The full moon on Nov. 5 injects your plans with an added dose of creativity. Blend your visionary ideas with your career to really level things up. Two weeks later, the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET could bring new opportunities with old professional connections. Don’t be afraid to extend an olive branch to someone in your extended network whom you haven’t followed up with in a while. They may be able to help you out with a business, career, or financial endeavor, and things could really pick up speed during the final days of November.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your career is getting a major glow-up this month, especially once lovable Venus hits your professional sector on Nov. 6. It’ll be easy to get along with people at work and bring some warmth to your connections — all of which bodes well for moving up the ladder. Just beware of getting overly competitive with colleagues during the second week of November, as a clash with power-hungry Pluto in your sign could trigger some control issues. Take a step back and keep perspective. Mercury retrograde could bring up some unresolved issues at work, but the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET is a time to find solutions. The whole last week of the month is fabulous for making lucrative investments, forging long-term professional connections, and taking on new responsibilities that could get you into a better financial standing.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Career matters are heating up in a big way this month, especially once bold and energizing Mars hits your professional sector on Nov. 4. If there’s a move you’ve been waiting to make at work, the first week of November is a fabulous time to do so. However, once Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 9, expect to hit some delays or miscommunications. New career endeavors might be harder to launch mid-month, but once Sagittarius season begins, you’ll feel more equipped to take action. The latter half of November finds hardworking Saturn in your sign being beautifully supported by a whole slew of planets, bringing you the determination, perseverance, and patience needed to accomplish just about anything you put your mind to. Whatever you build in the last stretch of the month is likely going to last.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.