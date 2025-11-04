November 5's Full Moon Will Shake Up These 3 Zodiac Signs

If you’re feeling a build-up of emotions and intensity right now, it might be more than just the impending frenzy of the holidays. The full moon that’s coming up on Nov. 5 happens to be the year’s biggest supermoon, and the cosmic energy surrounding it is just as powerful as its supermoon status. This is a meaningful time for everyone to dive deep into their values and get real about what matters — but it’ll be even more potent for the zodiac signs most affected by November’s full moon.

Rising in the hardworking yet slightly hedonistic sign of Taurus, this lunation reminds everyone to get present with their bodies, feelings, and surroundings. The emotional depth and sensitivity of Scorpio season has everyone digging for psychic clues in their hearts and energy fields, but this earthy full moon across the zodiac pulls your focus into the material world, too. What’s happening on the inside often manifests on the outside, and vice versa — so by paying attention to the physical realm around you, you can actually make even more sense of the invisible world within.

While the Taurus full moon isn’t making any major planetary connections, its cosmic ruler Venus can tell you even more about the general vibe. Venus is currently shining in charming Libra — its other home-base sign, in addition to Taurus — so the desire to find meaning in ideas, relationships, and creative expression is strong. However, Venus is also making some challenging aspects to excess-loving Jupiter, wounded-healer Chiron, and obsessive Pluto, so it’s important to work conscientiously with whatever feelings come bubbling up now. Strike a balance between finding the beauty in small things and acknowledging what’s not feeling aligned. Don’t sacrifice your own comfort just to appease others.

Everyone will feel the effects of this lunation in some way, but if you’re one of the three fixed zodiac signs who are most affected by November’s full moon, it might be even more intense.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The annual full moon in your sign is holding up a mirror to your identity, asking you to discern between the qualities that are authentic to who you are and those that might just be there as a defense mechanism. How can you protect your energy and feel safer in your own skin? What parts of your comfort zone may you need to leave behind to grow in the ways that matter? Learning to unabashedly own who you are is a process, but there’s no better time than now to start dipping your feet in.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Gather up all your greatest goals under this full moon, because it’s bringing you the work ethic and practicality necessary to start conquering them. This lunation is lighting up your career zone with hardworking and ultra-focused energy, helping you prioritize what you want to achieve professionally and take tangible steps toward making it happen. Keep your eye on the prize and push past your insecurities. Success may not come overnight, but if you stay on course, you’ll get there.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you’ve got relationship issues that have been up in the air and unresolved, this full moon brings the perfect opportunity to stabilize things. It’s easy to silently get caught up in all the baggage beneath the surface of your closest bonds, but sometimes the most helpful approach to interpersonal problem-solving is a pragmatic one. Ask your partners or loved ones exactly what they’re feeling instead of assuming, and be willing to share openly about what’s on your heart right now, too. This kind of realness will help you feel much more grounded.

