3 Manifestation Rituals To Try During The October Full Hunter's Moon

The full moon coming up on Oct. 17 is the first full moon of the autumn season, but perhaps more importantly, it’s also the first lunation to hit since the eclipse season came to an end. Last month’s full moon was a hard-hitting lunar eclipse, followed by the new moon solar eclipse two weeks later. This month’s brightest lunation isn’t an eclipse. Still, it’s packing just as hard of a planetary punch — so if you’re looking to embrace the spooky season vibes and get a little witchy, you may want to tap into this lunar energy with a manifestation ritual.

Eclipses are not considered a good time for doing moon rituals or focusing on your manifestation practice, as it’s thought that the cosmos is working to realign people with their true fate during these periods. That’s why instead of pouring energy into manifesting during eclipse season, it’s usually better to sit back, practice self-care, and tune into the messages the universe is trying to send you. After the past month of big eclipse energy, October’s full moon is putting moon magic back on the table, so it’s prime time to pick back up with your manifestation practice of choice.

This full moon is traditionally dubbed the Hunter’s Moon, as it’s the first full moon to rise after the annual Harvest Moon that’s adjacent to the autumn equinox. The moniker makes sense symbolically because this lunation takes place in the bold and trailblazing sign of Aries, ruled by headstrong Mars. With this fierce and fearless energy at the helm, this lunation brings out everyone’s inner warrior. It’s forcing you to fight to find balance amidst various inner turmoils and figure out your way forward.

Full moons are arguably the most intense and energetically charged moments in the monthly lunar cycle. And as the first lunation post-eclipse-season with so much planetary action surrounding it, this one is no exception. Here are a few manifestation ideas for October’s full moon that’ll help you work it to your advantage.

Post-Eclipse Release Ritual

Full moons are often times of illumination when truths are revealed and lightbulb moments can be set off. Change can happen very quickly during eclipse season, so this month’s full moon can be a powerful time to start processing the eclipse-related shifts that have taken place in your life or heart over the past month. It’s also a good time to release anything that the eclipses have shaken loose from your life so you can lighten your load.

One way to do this is to grab a pen and paper and write a long list of everything that’s been flushed out of your life in recent times — as well as things that you need to let go of. What might be holding you back from feeling truly free, fearless, and independent? What are you clinging to that you know in your heart isn’t meant for you? Sometimes you have to release to receive, so dig deep and push past the pain so you can get to the truth.

Once you’ve made your list, you may want to set the paper ablaze and burn it in a fire-safe bowl. This is a way to incorporate and honor Aries’ element of fire to symbolize that you’re ready to let go of the baggage that’s been holding you back.

Flame-Gazing Meditation

This lunation is incredibly intense, as the sun and moon find themselves locked in a challenging Grand Cross involving headstrong Mars, extremist Pluto, and sensitive Chiron. Because of this, you may want to create a moment of calm reflection by practicing a flame-gazing meditation. All you need is a candle — which will serve as a meditative focus point and a symbol to honor the element of fire, which rules this Aries lunation — and a quiet, comfortable place to sit.

Begin by lighting a candle and placing it a few feet away from you. It should be at your eye level when sitting in front of it. Sit down facing the candle and keep your eyes fixed upon the flame, allowing yourself to reflect on what’s happening in your life in a non-judgmental way. If you find yourself falling into worry or stress, refocus your eyes on the flame and try to clear your mind. Sit in this state for at least ten minutes, then write down what thoughts, feelings, and ideas continually came up in your mind. You may also want to take note of anything you noticed about the flame — such as a certain way it moved, colors that may have appeared, or anything else notable.

A similar meditation practice known as Trataka meditation is used in yoga, so if you want a guided version to keep you focused and relaxed, you can follow along with a video on candle-gazing meditation instead of flying solo.

Supermoon Intention-Setting

This month’s big lunation happens to be the closest supermoon of the year, meaning it’ll appear larger and brighter than most full moons. It’s also hitting during the final week of Libra season, and this air sign’s solar reign puts a big emphasis on partnership, interpersonal connection, and social harmony. Collectively, this energy makes it a fabulous time to gather with trusted friends to set intentions as you watch the moonrise over the horizon.

Check a moonrise and moonset time calculator for your location and then bring your witchiest crew together to watch the magic happen. October’s full moon is also nicknamed the Blood Moon, so it may appear to be a darker, more orange-toned shade, especially if you see it when it’s still low in the sky. You may experience the moon illusion if you catch it at the right time, too — which is when the moon appears much larger than it actually is due to its proximity to the horizon line.

As you watch the lunar show, take turns going around the group and setting intentions, discussing highlights and lowlights of the past months, and sharing what you’re ready to let go of.