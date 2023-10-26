Halloweekend isn’t complete without a competitive costume party, a few Wednesday Addams’ sightings, and a full moon that inspires a night of mischief. Enter: the full Hunter’s moon, which arrives at 4:24 p.m. ET on Oct. 28 — just in time for all of your spooky festivities. The celestial event also doubles as a partial lunar eclipse, so you can expect the energy to be off the charts, whether you’re bar hopping with your besties or watching a horror movie at home.

Though this eclipse promises to be an emotional rollercoaster for everyone, it shouldn’t be the scariest part of your weekend. Once you understand the spiritual meaning of the Oct. 28 full Hunter’s moon, tackling this lunation will be a breeze.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only part of the moon is obscured. This means la luna won’t appear as full as it usually does, because the eclipse will make it look as if a bite has been taken out of the floating rock.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Oct. 28 celestial event will be any less powerful. “The alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon during an eclipse creates a concentrated cosmic force that can propel us forward in our personal and spiritual evolution,” astrologer Brilla Samay tells Bustle. Still, facing this Halloweekend lunation with ease is possible — you just need to know how to harness the moon’s power.

Let’s Get Spiritual

According to Samay, the full Hunter’s moon was named after those who would “ take advantage of the abundance of wildlife preparing for hibernation or migration” and stock up on game before the winter. While it may not serve as a guiding light for hungry hunters anymore, la luna’s meaning is still as relevant today as ever.

“At its core, this full moon illuminates our financial matters, relationships, and the deeper emotional layers of our lives,” Samay explains. “It's a moment of profound awareness and revelation, emphasizing the release of old patterns, and the initiation of new cycles. The eclipse energy adds an extra layer of intensity, making this a significant celestial event for those seeking to embrace the energies of change and evolution in their lives.”

It’s not often that we get to experience a lunation as powerful as this one, so try to make the most of it while you can. In other words, remember to leave some time for “spiritual growth, introspection, and transformation” in between your Halloween parties and last-minute trips to the costume shop.

Harnessing The Hunter’s Moon Energy

With so much energy coursing through the sky, Samay warns your weekend may be affected by rapid changes, profound realizations, or an “urgency to address certain issues or make important life decisions.” But instead of fearing what’s to come, there are some things you can do to make the Hunter’s moon work in your favor.

To tap into the financial abundance that this lunation is slated to bring, Samay recommends conducting a moonlit wealth visualization. On the night of the full moon, visualize yourself reaching your financial goals, whether it be paying off debt, increasing your income, or expanding your savings, while sitting underneath la luna’s bright light.

“Imagine these goals as vividly as possible while soaking in the moon's energy,” says the expert. “The moon's illumination can enhance the power of your intentions.”

Another way to enhance your wealth is with a lunar coin charging, which will require you to leave some money underneath the full moon overnight. “After charging, use these coins or bills exclusively for savings or investments,” says the expert.

Finally, you can never go wrong with a moon water infusion, especially during an eclipse. To create this “potent elixir for emotional balance and spiritual rituals,” place a jar of water underneath the night’s glow and drink it the next morning.

“Consuming moon-infused water fosters a profound connection with the moon's ethereal energy, nurturing your spiritual growth and well-being,” Samay says. Sounds like the perfect way to hydrate after a wild Halloweekend.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor