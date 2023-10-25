How The Halloweekend Full Moon Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Spooky season is coming to a close, but not before the full Hunter’s moon illuminates the sky on Oct. 28. Doubling as the final eclipse of the year, this lunation is expected to be a powerful one — perfect for Halloweekend.

While some zodiac signs will feel the effects of the full moon more than others, la luna’s unsettled energy is sure to impact every sign in some way, shape, or form. If you need guidance on how to end eclipse season on a high note, this full Hunter’s moon horoscope can help you prepare.

Per the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the October lunation likely once encouraged hunters to collect their feast before the first signs of winter began to show. The full Hunter’s moon will reach peak illumination at 4:24 p.m. ET on Oct. 28 in the grounding sign of Taurus, which means the celestial event will take place just in time for your Halloween plans. But don’t be surprised if a little emotional turbulence takes your weekend from “boo” to “boohoo.”

According to astrologer and TikTok creator Ryan Lu (@e.mo.tions), the combined energy of the full Hunter’s moon and the partial lunar eclipse is sure to have emotions running high. That said, the weight of the lunation doesn’t have to ruin your spooky festivities — with the help of this horoscope from Lu, closing out October with all treats and no tricks is possible.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images Lu warns that action-oriented Aries might find this lunation to be rather slow, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “Allow yourself the opportunity to rest and recharge — there’s no need to rush anything right now,” says the astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images The Oct. 28 eclipse takes place in your sun sign, dear Taurus, which means you might feel a little off for a few days. As you wait for the negative emotions to pass, Lu recommends nurturing your relationship with yourself and addressing your needs with care and consideration. Try meditation or shadow work to inspire self-reflection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Pedro Merino/Moment/Getty Images If you’re a Gemini, you probably have more friends than you can count. But according to Lu, it might be time to reflect on your relationships and examine if the energy you give your acquaintances is being reciprocated. “Who’s someone you can genuinely count on versus someone you can get along with?” Lu urges you to ask yourself. “Both are completely acceptable in your life, but only one kind of person will be there when you need them. This eclipse will help reveal that to you.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images After this series of eclipses comes to an end, emotions will probably be running high for you, dear Cancer. According to Lu, the best way to get through this period is to allow yourself to “cry it out” — but as a weepy water sign, you probably already knew that.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images Though it’s in their nature to seek out attention, Leos should consider removing themselves from the spotlight for a little while, or at least until the eclipse is over. “Eclipses can feel introspective and it could benefit you to think about what kind of attention you value — you can go with an ‘all press is good press’ approach or you could curate a specific perception you want to give,” says the expert.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images The always-productive Virgo will likely want to make the most of Halloweekend, but Lu recommends taking a break instead. “During this eclipse, I urge you to do something for you — not something for you that’s productive, but for you with the sole intention of nurturing yourself and your soul,” shares the expert. “If you don’t choose a time to rest, your body will choose it for you and this eclipse will definitely support that.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images It’s normal to question whether or not your life is moving at a reasonable pace, but don’t be surprised if feelings of stagnancy are intensified this lunation, dear Libra. Lu shares that these “intrusive thoughts” are the eclipse’s way of seeping into your psyche, but you can fight off the bad vibes by reminding yourself that “all progress is good progress, even on the days you don’t notice it.” Find beauty in the fact that your path may not always be linear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images Scorpio season is officially underway, which means it’s your time to thrive. Yes, eclipse energy can be heavy, but once you’ve pushed through the weight of this lunation, Lu promises that tapping into your full potential will be much easier. “Cut out anyone who isn’t doing it for you anymore and don’t look back — you’ll be grateful you did,” says the astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Viktor Cvetkovic/E+/Getty Images Your adventurous side is calling, Sagittarius — what else is new? — so if you’ve been itching to book that trip, Lu says now is the time to do it. “This can be a tense time for y’all but you need to call back to your personal freedom and what fuels you,” Lu tells Bustle. “It might be a good chance for you to play with the idea of a (safe) solo trip too! Let yourself explore the world, a new city, or even just yourself.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Studio4/E+/Getty Images Though your career always comes first, it might be time to pump the breaks for a while, Capricorn. “It’s been go-go-go for a hot minute now but this eclipse will not spare you the opportunity to keep it pushing,” says Lu. “It’s time to reset — stop overdoing it now before it’s too late.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images The previous eclipse may have opened your eyes to who is worth keeping in your life and who isn’t, but Lu says now is the time to finally cut the chord, Aquarius. “The eclipse has been pushing you for weeks now and they’ve tested your limits so this is your sign: Let them go,” the expert says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images Intuition is one of your gifts, dear Pisces, so don’t be afraid to use it this lunation. “While this eclipse could be bringing a bit of chaos for the rest of the world, it might actually be giving you some signs/messages,” Lu says. “Pay attention to your thoughts/dreams/synchronicities you’ve been noticing. It’s not as random as it might feel!”

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator