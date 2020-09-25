The Harvest moon is upon us, and it's heralding in the month of Spook-tober in the most seasonal way. Rising in the skies on October 1, the October 2020 full harvest moon will boost our motivation as we kick off the autumn season and help us gain confidence and momentum on whatever we're working toward. This lunation certainly has the power to up the tensions in relationships, but for the zodiac signs least affected by the October 2020 full harvest moon, it'll be easy to work through the kinks.

Known as the Harvest moon due to its close proximity to the autumn equinox, this full moon is brimming with energy, zeal, and a competitive edge thanks to it taking place in the cardinal fire sign Aries. While there are two full moons in the month of October (the rare blue full moon on Halloween is the other), this is the only one this year taking place in this fire sign's realm, which can amp up our general energy levels, as well as increase our desire for independence in relationships. Because this lunation marks the energetic peak of the lunar cycle, all zodiac signs can seize this cosmic opportunity to take the lead on projects and in relationships to propel things forward and bring the energy to a head.

Full moons always have a way of bringing things to light and causing inner turmoil to get our gears grinding, but if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs the October 2020 full harvest moon affects least, this one will be more exciting than stressful. Read on to see where you stand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your energy levels aren't as high as some zodiac signs' might be under this headstrong Aries-ruled lunation, Taurus, but that doesn't mean the full moon isn't inspiring action and motivation in its own unique way. In fact, some extra sleep or afternoon naps might actually be productive, as right now is a time to fully embrace your unconscious desires and get in touch with your spiritual side. Full moon are for bringing energy to a climax, but you're still in the process of developing something, and that's OK. Use the lunar momentum to push your fantasies forward and start allowing them to take tangible form. You'll begin to see a goal take shape.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

All you have to do to make the most of this full moon, Leo, is channel your inner lioness' deep reserve of courage and be willing to venture out into unknown territory. You've been caught up in the little details of your immediate surroundings as of late, which isn't a bad thing — but seeking fresh perspectives and trying to look at your life through a different set of eyes can help you make better sense of what's right in front of you. Whatever you're focused on at the moment — whether it's a relationship, a project at work, or a creative endeavor — will benefit from your branching out and getting experimental. Try something new to bring your goals to a climax or conclude things in a way you didn't expect.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is shining its spotlight into the nooks and crannies of your life, asking you to take charge of the invisible energetic baggage that's been weighing you down — whether that means settling any debts you owe or simply making good on your word when you know you made a promise. Don't shy away from dealing with these responsibilities, even if no one's pressing you to do so. You're charging forward toward these subterranean aspects of yourself, and feeling unafraid to untangle whatever cobwebs you find hanging in your unconscious — because right now, you're well aware that even if you don't acknowledge a wound, it'll still hurt, and will eventually require some attention in order to heal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If Virgo season didn't whip your schedule into fighting shape, then this Aries full moon will. You've had your head in the clouds lately, as this month feels like a period of mental and emotional hibernation for you — but suddenly, under the light of the full moon, you'll be clearly seeing all the ways your tangible day-to-day routine could be more effective in helping to prime you for your goals, and you're feeling motivated to take action to change it. Creating the life and delivering the quality of work you want to requires you to be a well-oiled machine, Scorpio, so cleaning up your calendar, taking better care of your health and wellness, and sticking to your well-thought-out routine is key.