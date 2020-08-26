These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected By September's Full Moon

There are some big feelings on the horizon thanks to the upcoming September 2020 full moon, which lights up the skies on the night of September 1 (or technically, during the wee hours of the morning on September 2, if you're on eastern time). We may be feeling work-oriented and analytical thanks to Virgo season, but this full moon takes place in the watery realm of Pisces — which means that in contrast, our emotional sensitivities will be amplified and our intuitive senses heightened. While this could result in a flurry of feelings for some of us, the lucky few zodiac signs least affected by the September 2020 full moon are set to have an easier time dealing with the intense energy.

There's almost always an element of emotional illumination when dealing with a full moon in astrology. But this month, with the influence of dreamy Pisces, expect to feel extra intuitive — and look out for sudden bursts of insight and inspiration. That's because this full moon is forming a positive sextile aspect with eccentric planet Uranus, which portends unpredictable revelations and some emotional excitement. Suppressing our feelings under this moon is a no-go, so indulge in your sensitive side and embrace your inner-psychic by making more room for gut feelings. Just be sure to call on Virgo season's practical nature to keep you from losing touch with the reality of your situation.

The dreamy nature of this luminary will plunge us into our feelings, but it'll be easy to work with if you're one of the zodiac signs the September 2020 full moon will affect least. Read on to find out what's in the cosmic cards for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is certainly full of emotions — but for you, Aries, these feelings will hit you in gentle waves, so long as you're willing to slow down. "This is a time when you need to rest and relax," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Be kind to your body now." Instead of charging forward on work projects and social obligations, clear your calendar and allow yourself time to catch up on sleep, reflect on your feelings about what's happening the world, and maybe even dip your toes into a holistic practice like meditation or yoga.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As a sensitive water sign (and the single zodiac sign ruled by the moon), getting in touch with your emotions comes naturally, meaning the intensity of this lunation will be easy for you to work with. However, it's time to push yourself out of your comfort zone and start embracing the fact that you might be growing into a new version of yourself. "Your mind is evolving," Stardust says. "Open yourself up to new possibilities." If you always play it safe, you'll wind up trapping yourself in a box. Listen to your intuition to help guide you toward the people, places, and ideas that resonate with how you feel inside — and don't let your fears keep you from taking a risk and trying something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The influx of emotions flowing out of this full moon might usually be uncomfortable for an practical earth sign like yourself, but this luminary can actually serve as a helpful time for you slow down and start gently expressing some of the feelings that have been bottled up inside. Putting your emotions into words and seeking support through friends will feel cathartic. "You’ve been running around lately, so now is the time to calm down," Stardust says. Keeping your sensitive side hidden away only makes things more stressful, so kick back and allow yourself to let your guard down.