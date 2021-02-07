Of Amazon's Most Popular Home Products, These 40 Are Worth The Hype

While shopping for home improvement items online, it can be hard to determine which products actually stand up to their list of promises. However, that doesn't mean that you should get discouraged. With the help of reviews, research, and articles (such as this one), it should be easier than ever to narrow down the best of the best. To simplify your shopping experience, I've put together a list of some of Amazon's most popular home products that totally live up to the hype.

From comforting items such as satin pillowcases, plush comforters, and weighted blankets to convenient products like shoe organizers, cordless vacuums, and bed sheet holders, this list has a little bit of everything. I've even included a set of colorful refrigerator mats, a magnetic stove shelf, and an expandable drawer organizer that'll help keep your kitchen area neat while giving it a new look and feel. There's even a fabric shaver, a set of wool dryer balls, an all-purpose eraser, and a carpet spot remover to make sure your clothing and flooring stay in tip-top shape.

So whether you're planning on making major changes or just trying to create some different atmosphere in the house, these amazing home products will definitely do the trick.

1 These Refrigerator Mats That Help Prolong The Lives Of Your Produce OJYUDD Refrigerator Mats (6-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can use these FDA-approved refrigerator mats to help keep your shelves neat (and your produce fresher for longer, since they're moisture-proof). They're also made of high-quality, slip-resistant material that's waterproof and easy to clean. There are six different colored mats in total, each of which can be cut into any size you need.

2 A Luxurious Comforter Filler With Fluffy Down Alternative Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This microfiber comforter is seriously comfortable, as it's filled with hypoallergenic down alternative that feels like feathers. It also features a box-stitch design that keeps its contents looking fluffy and in place. Eight corner and side loops are added so you can attach it to your duvet cover with ease.

3 A Clear, Shatterproof Cotton Swab Dispenser Tbestmax Qtip Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon This holder makes it easy to store and access your cotton swabs, toothpicks, and other small items. It's made of durable plastic that won't break if accidentally dropped — and it's transparent, so you can easily see how many are left inside the container. Place it on your countertop or dresser for the whole family to use.

4 An Eraser Sponge That Cleans Household Items With Ease STK Cleaning Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of durable melamine, this eraser sponge works on various types of surfaces. With just a bit of water, you can wipe away any bit of dirt, grime, or mess. In this purchase, you'll receive 20 sponges that you can use around the house or on your personal items.

5 This Stain Remover That Even Works With Red Wine Folex Carpet Spot Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon This spot remover spray will help you remove stains from carpets, rugs, upholstery, and clothing with ease —and it works almost instantly (even with red wine). You simply spray it on the desired stain and rub it with your fingertips to watch spots disappear. There's no need to rinse or vacuum the solution afterwards.

6 A Set Of Rug Grippers To Prevent Them From Sliding Around TechPro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These easy-to-apply grippers will help your rugs stay firmly in place. Simply glue them underneath and allow the tiny suction cups on the other side to work their magic to prevent slipping, sliding, and curling. Each set includes four pieces that will work on laminate, hardwood, and other smooth surfaces.

7 These Silicone Stretch Lids That Can Be Used Over & Over Again Adpartner Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Place these silicone stretch lids over any bowl, container, or cup to keep food and other contents fresh during storage. They're made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone and are stretchable enough to fit various container openings. Each lid in this 12 pack is washable, microwave-safe, and reusable for convenience.

8 This Cordless Handheld Vacuum That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Places BISSELL Cordless Vacuum Amazon $40 See On Amazon This handheld vacuum is great for cleaning small, hard-to-reach areas of your home. It features cordless operation that's powered by a lithium-ion battery, and it comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush that helps you make the most out of your cleaning routine. The compact design makes it easy to store, while the convenient USB charger keeps it powered up and ready to go when needed.

9 The Cool Mist Humidifier That Operates For Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep the air in your home moisturized and comfortable for up to 16 hours with this cool mist humidifier. It comes with two-speed settings, an optional night light, and a 1.5-liter tank that's suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The auto-shutoff feature is a bonus, powering the device down when the water level depletes.

10 This Toothpaste Dispenser That Helps Prevent Counter Clutter iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon This toothpaste dispenser provides an easy and non-contact way to brush your teeth. It mounts to your wall without drilling or tools, using an adhesive strip to adhere. This device is just as easy to disassemble and can be taken down for easy cleaning in between uses.

11 An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up For Convenient Storage Surpahs Over The Sink Dish Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get the most out of your kitchen space with this over-the-sink drying rack. It covers up to 19.5 inches in width and can be rolled up and stored away after use. The silicone-wrapped metal rods are rust-resistant, sturdy, and heat-resistant for convenient use.

12 The Bathroom Organizer That Fits Over Your Cabinet Door Spectrum Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Place this organizer over your cabinet door for simple access to your hair tools and more. The design, which is made of wire, is sturdy and can also hold cleaning supplies and other goods. It's backed by padded brackets that slide easily over cabinet doors for easy installation without tools.

13 A Weighted Blanket Filled With Heavy Glass Beads Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Rest soundly using this weighted blanket. It's soft, breathable, and features small sections to ensure that the glass beads are evenly distributed inside. This cozy throw is easy to care for and can be machine-washed on low between uses.

14 The Oversized, Quick-Drying Towels Made Of Microfiber JML Microfiber Bath Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These oversized, 30-by-60-inch microfiber towels make after-shower drying and household cleanup easier than ever. They can absorb seven times their weight in water, which makes them perfect for pool time and larger jobs. They're also machine washable and come in various colors.

15 A Bamboo Laptop Desk With A Tilting Tray & Ventilated Center HOMFA Bamboo Laptop Desk Amazon $40 See On Amazon Use this eco-friendly tray on your bed, sofa, and beyond. It's made of durable bamboo material and offers some really great features, including adjustable legs, five different tilting angles, a cup holder, and a small storage drawer. The desktop even features a ventilated center to help prevent laptop overheating.

16 These Vertical Hangers That Maximize Closet Space HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get some extra closet space with these hanging organizers. They can be hung vertically or horizontally to meet your needs and work great in smaller areas. This pack of 10 is strong and durable, each holding up to five garments at a time.

17 The Shoe Slots That Literally Double Your Closet Space YIHATA Shoe Slots Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Create tons of closet space with these double-decker shoe racks. Each slot features an adjustable height that's perfect for any type of shoe, and it holds the pair in an organized layered manner. They're made of high-quality ABS and can be easily cleaned with water and soap in between uses.

18 The Cordless Fabric Shaver That Removes Fuzz From Furniture & Clothes Pritech Fabric Shaver Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this fabric shaver to help remove fuzz, lint, and other imperfections from your furniture, clothing, and more. The honeycomb mesh — which features three different-sized holes for different-sized fabric pills — cover the blades to help prevent fabric damage. It's also USB-rechargeable, easy to travel with, and use in a pinch.

19 These Eco-Friendly "Sponge Clothes" That Are Super Absorbent Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These eco-friendly dishcloths are large and absorbent, and they work like sponges. They're also made of biodegradable cellulose and natural cotton and come in a pack of 10 that you can clean in the washing machine. Each cloth is soft and durable enough to be used over and over again, and they're available in many colors.

20 This Over-The Toilet Shelf That Maximizes Bathroom Storage Zenna Home Over The Toilet Space Saver Amazon $34 See On Amazon Make the most of your bathroom space with this over-the-toilet storage shelf. It offers three tiers that can hold towels, washcloths, extra toilet paper, and more. The bronze-colored steel construction is even rust-resistant and super easy to assemble.

21 A Table Lamp With 3 USB Charging Ports Briever Table Lamp with Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon This desk lamp offers subtle lighting and three USB charging ports for added convenience. It also features a solid wood base and three slots that can hold your phones and devices, adding organization to your desk, bed stand, or even side table.

22 The Bedside Storage Pouch That Holds Everything You Need For Nighttime Relaxation HAKACC Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon This bedside pouch keeps everything you need right by your side as you relax. It has three main compartments and one large space that can hold magazines, eyeglasses, TV remotes, snacks, medication, and more. Simply insert the board under your mattress, and it's ready to use. Choose your favorite between black and brown.

23 A Broom & Dustpan With Teeth To Clean The Bristles Between Uses Chouqing Dust Pan and Broom Amazon $21 See On Amazon This easy-to-use broom and dustpan set is sure to become your new best friend. The broom features an extension pole that adjusts between 35 and 49 inches to reduce back strain and features four rows of bristles for effective cleaning. It comes equipped with a clip-on feature that also helps the set stand upright to save space.

24 The Easy-To-Use Clothes Steamer With A Long, 9-Foot Cord Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This steamer helps remove wrinkles from clothing and other materials with little to no effort. It's powerful and compact enough to travel with, offering up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming with each session. The 9-foot cord gives you plenty of leeway to move around as needed during use.

25 This Drawer Organizer That Separates Undergarments & Socks Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This drawer organizer will help you section off your undergarments, socks, jewelry, and more. The set includes four bins in total — two larger and two smaller — along with with sections that separate your belongings. Choose from seven muted colors.

26 A Snack Caddy For Easy Access To All Of Your Favorite Goodies Mind Reader SNACKCAR Supreme Snack organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon You'll feel like a kid in a candy store with this plastic snack organizer on your countertop. The spinning caddy rotates 360 degrees so you can display and access all of your goodies in one place. It's great for your kitchen, living room, dining room, or office — and it also comes in white.

27 This Cooling Wedge Pillow Made With Memory Foam Healthex Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This wedge pillow, which boasts a top layer of cooling gel foam, will help ensure a good night's rest. It's cushiony, yet dense — helping to elevate your head to help reduce snoring, acid reflux, neck and back pain, and more. The breathable, high-density memory foam molds to the body, keeping you relaxed throughout the night.

28 The Magnetic Stove Shelf That Create More Kitchen Storage StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove Amazon $40 See On Amazon Give your stove a new use with the help of this magnetic stove shelf, which sits right on top of the control console. Use it as a place for condiments, spices, oils, and more. It installs without tools and is also available in a black hue with additional sizes.

29 A Cleaning Brush Made Specifically For Glasses, Jars, Bottles, & More OXO Good Grips Bottle Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Clean deep down into your glasses, jars, bottles, stemware, and more with this bottle brush. It has a long, easy-to-grip handle and durable, yet gentle bristles that reach into the corners of your dishes to clean every crevice. This brush is also narrow and easy to store with other kitchen items.

30 The Drain Protector That Prevents Clogs TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your tub's drain with this popular TubShroom device. The pack comes with one protector and two adapter sizes to suit your needs. Place them into your tub's drain to catch every hair before it creates a clogging problem (without disrupting water flow). The device is mildew-, mold-, and rust-resistant for long-term use.

31 These Plush, Hotel-Quality Gel Pillows With Over 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Give your bedroom a luxurious upgrade with this pack of plush gel pillows, which has well over 56,000 five-star ratings. The pillows included have breathable cotton outers and are resistant to dust, mold, and mildew — and each one is machine-washable as well as fade- and stain-resistant.

32 These Colorful Wool Dryer Balls With A Near-Perfect Star Rating Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These dryer balls — which have an overall 4.9-star ratings — help lessen drying time while reducing the occurrence of wrinkles and static cling. They're made of 100% pure New Zealand wool that's hypoallergenic and chemical-free. Designed in the fashion of six colorful globes, these wool balls are additionally eco-friendly and constructed to last for several years.

33 The Shower Curtain That Can Also Hold Shampoo, Soap, & More. Maytex Shower Curtain with Mesh Pockets Amazon $19 See On Amazon This shower curtain does a great job of pulling double duty. It can be used as a curtain or a liner while also serving as a great storage space for your in-shower needs. It's made of clear plastic and features nine mesh pockets that hold toys, holds soaps, shampoo, and more.

34 These Air-Purifying Bags Filled With Bamboo Charcoal Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place these air-purifying deodorizers into your shoes, gym bag, or closet to keep unwanted scents at bay. They come filled with bamboo charcoal that naturally absorbs odors and moisture on contact. Free of scents and chemicals, these bags last for up to two years and can be set outside in the sun once a month to reactivate their contents.

35 An Expandable Bamboo Organizer That Fits Neatly Into Any Drawer Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Place this drawer organizer into your kitchen drawer to easily store your silverware. The sleek, expandable bamboo design offers six to eight compartments that open and close smoothly to offer customized space. This product is durable, easy to clean, and simple to use in any area — including your bedroom, bathroom, or office.

36 The Mop & Broom Holder That Stores Your Cleaning Tools Holikme Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can easily save tons of storage space in your closet or work area by installing this mop and broom holder. It offers four slots and four hooks that hold various household tools — even oven hits and scrubbing brushes. Mount it onto your wall to avoid cluttered piles of cleaning supplies.

37 These Bedding Straps Keep Your Sheets In Place All Night Long Bed Band Sheet Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never worry about your sheets slipping off again with this set of bedding straps that hold them in place from underneath your mattress. They're made with clamps plated with nickel and durable elastic bands that can stretch from 12 to 18 inches to fit your needs. Not to mention, they come with a lifetime warranty for worry-free use and can be applied to various types of bedding.

38 The Silky Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These 100% polyester satin pillowcases will help keep your hair and skin moisturized while reducing the chances of unwanted frizz in the morning (since they don't absorb dampness). They're offered in a set of two, both of which feature an envelope closure to keep the pillow in pace — and they're simple to launder in your washing machine. Choose your favorite from a variety of brilliant colors.

39 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Bring Around The House Weljoy Wood Grain Portable Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable essential oil diffuser allows you to dispense your favorite scents anywhere you'd like — both inside and outside the house. It's super compact and runs quietly on a rechargeable battery or USB for over five hours at a time (depending on which speed you use). No water is necessary for its operation, either; simply add a few drops of oil onto a pad and turn it on.