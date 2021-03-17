How To Make The Pancake-Covered Bananas That Are All Over TikTok

Even though the trend of making everything bite-sized has come and gone — think mini pancake cereal, mini croissant cereal, and cookie cereal — there’s never a bad time to devour a bowl full of mini pancake-covered bananas. That’s right. TikTokers have done it again with yet another adorable and scrumptious food trend. TikTok’s pancake-covered bananas are super easy to make and can be enjoyed as breakfast or a yummy and sort of healthy midday snack or dessert, so obviously you’re going to want to try them out faster than you can say “pancake-covered bananas.”

One great thing about this simple snack is that its ingredients can vary to fit your individual tastes. If you want to switch up your pancake game, you can add in ingredients, including cinnamon and nutmeg, to your batter for a spice kick. And for all of the vegans out there, try adding a milk substitute like oat milk or almond milk to your batter instead. This version uses oats in the batter, but the main ingredients you’ll need to whip up these pancake-covered bananas are:

Bananas

Pancake mix of your choice

Milk of your choice

Butter

Eggs

Additional seasonings

Make sure your bananas are ripened (the more ripe, the sweeter they’ll taste when the sugar carmelizes as it cooks) and cut them into circular pieces. Be sure to not make them too thick or they won’t properly cook! Once you’ve done this, prepare your pancake batter — and don’t be afraid to add in those extra spices to make your experience even more delicious. Grease your skillet with some butter, coat your bananas in the batter, and fry until the pancakes are a golden brown on each side.

Once you’ve cooked every last piece, the real fun begins. You can top these with all the fixings like peanut butter, chocolate, and whipped cream — and of course, you can’t go wrong by sticking with classic maple syrup. And while this trend stems from the infamous TikTok pancake cereal, you may want to think twice before submerging these babies in a bowl of milk but hey, I won’t judge you if you end up doing so anyway.

And there you have it. Once you’re all done stuffing your face, it’s time to think of another hip foodie dish to delight your culinary side. Since this rendition of mini pancake cereal came so soon after the original, no one should be surprised if other previous TikTok food trends make there way into 2021. Until then, have fun carrying on with making all mini food dishes your tummy can handle.