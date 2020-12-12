You've probably spent a majority of 2020 in the comfort of your own home, away from close quarters and crowded areas (same). That's because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised the public to avoid close contact with other people and to quarantine when necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you're bored of sitting in your house, check out the products on Amazon for people who are sick of quarantining. They'll offer a bit of coziness and fun, refreshing your space and making it more enjoyable to hang out in.

From things like trivia games, photo puzzles, and selfie light rings to heated throw blankets, eyelash serums, and more, this list has everything you need to invest in your self-care, happiness, and well-being while you're home. These items might even become popular amongst your family and close friends — especially if you live with them (and like to share). Movie night with freshly made popcorn, anyone?

Again, this list is full of amazing Amazon products that'll make staying at home feel like a treat — and purchasing them is super easy. Simply add them to cart, check out, and you're all set!

1 A 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks For 13% Off Right Now SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $16. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

2 The Light Therapy Lamp That'll Bring Daylight Into Your House Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $38 See On Amazon This therapy lamp can help improve your mood and productivity by mimicking the sun. It comes equipped with UV-free lights and has three brightness levels that can be adjusted as needed — and its compact size makes it easy to use anywhere in your home or office.

3 This Fire TV Stick Lite With A Voice-Controlled Remote That's 30% Off Right Now Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

4 An Altas That'll Let You Explore The World From Your Couch Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders Amazon $27 See On Amazon Explore the beauty and wonder of the world through this robust atlas. The hardcover travel book will take you to 100 new places through photographs and city guides, covering places such as Berlin, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Cairo, Shanghai, as well as glowworm caves in New Zealand and Baobab trees in South Africa. Page by page, you're sure to enjoy every description, map, and guide as you're transported to a new location with every turn.

5 A Set Of Keychain Pouches That'll Keep Your Sanitizer Handy Hzran Hand Sanitizer Key Chain Pouches (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Attach these bottle holders to your purse or backpack for easy access to your sanitizer, lotion, hand soap, and more. The two-pack of seal-tight, travel-size bottles can hold up to 2 ounces of liquid while the leather holder pouch features a clip for easy accessibility. Choose from several colors and patterns.

6 The Fire 7 Tablet That Can Do So Many Things — & It's 20% Off Right Now Fire 7 Amazon - $50 $40 See On Amazon First of all, Amazon's Fire 7 has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more. It holds 16 gigabytes of storage — but if you want more than that, you can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet (which is currently $64.99 instead of $89.99).

7 A Fun Trivia Game That'll Test Your Random Knowledge Hygge Games Things They Don't Teach You in School Party Trivia Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Packed with "fun facts, random trivia, and totally useless knowledge," per the brand, this party trivia game will be the highlight of any game night. It contains 400 unexpected questions that'll make for a night full of hilarious conversations. It's guaranteed to provide hours of fun for you, your family, and your friends.

8 The String Lights That'll Add A Soothing Glow Inside Or Outside Your House Lampat 25Ft Globe String Lights with Bulbs Amazon $17 See On Amazon Place these string lights inside or outside your home to add some extra ambiance. The 25-foot long string comes with 25 clear globe bulbs that offer quality lighting. Each strand can be placed end to end to extend the length, so feel free to buy as many as you'd like for a customized fit and feel.

9 This Hot Air Popcorn Maker For Movie Nights At The House DASH Turbo POP Popcorn Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can get fresh and yummy popcorn every time with this hot air popper. This design features cyclonic airflow that cooks the popcorn quickly while reducing the number of un-popped kernels. It's also quick and easy to use, powering up with a one-touch start button (and requiring no oil to operate). Select from three modern colors.

10 The Impressive 4th-Generation Amazon Echo Dot For 40% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

11 This Plug-In Amazon Echo Flex That's 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

12 The Game That Starts Conversations That'll Open Up Your Mind TableTopics Original - 10th Anniversary Edition: Questions to Start Great Conversations Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create intriguing conversations with your family and friends with the help of this table game set. It features 135 thought-provoking question cards that'll get you and your housemates chatting. This easy-to-play game is fast, fun, and appropriate for ages 12 and up.

13 These Shower Steamers That'll Invigorate Your Senses Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, 6 Pieces Amazon $22 See On Amazon This shower steamer aromatherapy pack is just the thing you need to start your day off on the right foot. They're made with pure essential oils and can be placed in the shower to release soothing fragrances and calming benefits. The kit comes with six shower melts in the scents of soft watermelon, grapefruit, and menthol, and eucalyptus.

14 The Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router That's 30% Off Right Now eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router Amazon - $99 $69 See On Amazon If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved eero router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

15 These Adjustable Jump Ropes For Easy Workouts At Home Utiee Jumpropes Adjustable Jumping Ropes with 6" Memory Foam Handles Amzon $10 See On Amazon These jump ropes are great for exercising wherever you want to inside your house. They each feature lightweight handles with a ball bearing system that prevents the rope from getting twisted as you turn them, ensuring smooth and rapid use. Each rope can also be adjusted to your desired length.

16 The Blink Mini Smart Security Camera That's 29% Off Right Now Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon - $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

17 A 5-Piece Ring Alarm System That's 30% Off Right Now All-new Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon You can easily add an extra layer of security to your house with this five-piece Ring alarm kit, which includes a base station, a keypad, a range extender, a contact sensor, and even a motion detector. It connects right to your phone — and based off its 4.8-star rating (and collection of almost 6,000 reviews), it's clear that tons of customers are relying on it. You can also get the All-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and free Echo Show 5 for $274.98 (originally $429.98), a savings of 36%.

18 The Amazon Echo Auto That's 60% Off Right Now Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

19 The Amazon Echo Show For 50% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

20 The Fire Stick 4K & Voice-Controlled Remote That Are 20% Off Right Now Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $49.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

21 This Milk Frother For Delicious Lattes At Home HadinEEon Milk Frother Amazon $43 See on Amazon Whip up all of your favorite warm beverages with this frother and steamer combo. It works in less than two minutes to froth and warm milk to perfection with a capacity of up to 5.1 ounces. The device features double-walled insulation for durability, and it's simple to use.

22 The Leave-In Hair Cream That Helps Keep Your Hair Healthy When You Can't Make It To The Salon Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother Amazon $28 See On Amazon Great for all hair types, this smoothing cream works to eliminate unwanted frizz. It effortlessly smooths, strengthens, and hydrates your strands, drastically cutting your overall blow-drying time. The formula is suitable for colored and chemically processed hair, and it won't weigh your hair down. Plus, it should remain effective for up to 72 hours after each application.

23 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 That's 30% Off Right Now Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon See who's at the door, get notified when someone buzzes, and even chat with them via your phone or computer with the Ring video doorbell. This model comes with customizable motion settings and privacy controls, and it's backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in. Get it for 30% off for a limited time.

24 The Strategic Family Card Game Where You Build Tacos & Burritos Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to be played by people of all ages, this game is fun for the entire family — and it requires a bit of strategy while you build out your taco or burrito with the funniest ingredients. It was created by a 7-year-old and only takes minutes to learn and play. Use it to plan the ultimate game night for your household.

25 A To-Do Journal That'll Keep Track Of Your Daily Activities Bright Day Calendars To Do List Daily Task Checklist Planner Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can keep track of your daily tasks using this journal. It features sections for your everyday activities, including fitness, meals and snacks, and more. The 150 pages will help inspire productivity and organization. There are two different designs available.

26 The Customizable Photo Puzzle For Game Nights At Home See Me LLC. Personalized Photo Puzzle Amazon $35 See On Amazon A great activity for the entire family, this photo puzzle is a cute and fun way to join in a personalized activity. Simply upload your favorite picture and receive a game that you're sure to love for years to come. Plus, the 500-piece set is made with 100% recycled cardboard.

27 This Volumizing Hair Dryer That'll Keep Your Locks Thriving & Full Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $49 See On Amazon You can dry and straighten your hair at the same time with this volumizing hair dryer. The oval design features nylon pins and bristles that detangle while smoothing and adding body to your strands. It has two heat and speed settings, and it comes in a variety of colors for your choosing.

28 A Velcro Door Drafter Blocker To Keep Your Home Warm & Cozy MAXTID Bottom Door Draft Blocker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Prevent drafts and noises from seeping in with this door draft blocker. The adjustable strip adheres to the bottom of your door or window using Velcro to block outdoor light, noise, and of course, wind. It comes in a few different colors and lengths to suit your needs.

29 An Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum That Helps Strengthen Your Lashes EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon This eyelash serum promises to help you grow full and strong lashes and eyebrows in just three weeks. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the contents are gentle and suitable for use around the eyes. The applicator makes it simple to use: You just swipe the serum across your lash line and you're done.

30 A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes For Experimenting With New Beauty Looks EARLLER Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner Kit,10 Pairs Amazon $12 See On Amazon These magnetic eyelashes snap-on quickly for an instant touch of glamour. The set comes with 10 pairs of 3-D and 5-D lashes that are equipped with five miniature magnets. They're easy to apply, too: Simply swipe the included liner onto your eyelids, and place the lashes on.

31 The Garden Kit That'll Help You Grow Herbs In Your Free Time Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herb garden kit comes with four different types of organic, non-GMO seeds that can be planted indoors and outdoors, including organic cilantro, English thyme, Italian parsley, and Genovese basil. The set also comes with a wooden grow box, shears, four grow bags, plant markers, and four potting soil discs.

32 A Full-Service Gel Manicure Kit For Salon-Worthy Nails At Home Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Get the perfection of a gel manicure right in the comfort of your own home. This full-service manicuring set comes with everything you need to obtain a salon-quality manicure, including a UV led light nail dryer, six polishes, nine nail art designs, manicuring tools, base gel, and shiny and matte topcoats.

33 This Air Fryer That'll Cook Your Favorite Snacks Without Oil Dash Electric Air Fryer Amazon $50 See On Amazon This air fryer can cook up your favorite fried snacks without any oil. It features a two-quart capacity, offering enough delicious and crispy food for everyone in the house. The timer and auto-shutoff function ensure that your snacks won't be overcooked, while the dishwasher-safe fry basket offers quick and convenient cleanup.

34 A Bathtub Caddy For Seriously Relaxing Soaks Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon Take a relaxing bath while keeping all of your necessities nearby with this bath caddy tray. It has several compartments to store your soap, shampoo, snacks, and even comes with an area that holds wine glasses so you can sip and soak at the same time. The design adjusts to fit over your bathtub so everything is within reach when you need it.

35 This 4-Cup Egg Pan That'll Cook Up Diner-Style Breakfasts MyLifeUNIT Aluminum 4-Cup Egg Frying Pan Amazon $20 See on Amazon Use this aluminum egg pan to fry up the perfect eggs. It features four sectioned areas that mold and separate each eggs, along with a handle that'll remain cool and easy to handle while on the stovetop. The pan's marble coating also offers non-stick removal and fuss-free cleanup.

36 The Faux Leather Desk Pad That'll Help Protect Your WFH Station Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon An amazing product for those working from home, this desktop pad is both sleek and functional, protecting your desk from scratches, stains, and spills. It has a smooth faux leather surface that's designed to hold your computer or allow you to write freely and smoothly. The product is also waterproof and available in several colors.

37 The Selfie Ring Light To Up Your TikTok Game CoutureBridal Desktop Selfie Ring Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon This selfie ring light is great for taking photos, videos, and conducting video chats. It has a rotatable mobile phone bracket and comes with a tripod that can be adjusted accordingly. This product can also be used with a camera while the ring provides white, warm white, and warm light brightness to suit your needs and preferences.

38 These Blue-Light Blocking Glasses That'll Make WFH More Bearable LNEKEI Blue Light Blocking Glasses - 3Pack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reduce visual fatigue with these glasses that offer UV400 protection and glare reduction. They work to block blue light that's emitted from your tech screens to help eliminate eye strain. The lenses are transparent, made of durable materials, and designed with reinforced metal hinges. Choose from an array of colors.

39 A Temporary Tattoo Kit That'll Get Your Creativity Flowing Yeteng 4 Pack Temporary Tattoo Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This temporary tattoo kit is a fun way to experiment with tattoo designs. In addition to four bottles of tattoo ink, the kit includes four cotton swabs, one pair of disposable gloves, 79 stencils, and an instruction card. It makes tattooing super easy and is designed to be waterproof, letting your creations last up to two weeks after application.

40 This Soothing Weighted Blanket That'll Help You Relax Comfortably AN Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wrap up in this weighted blanket for a comfortable and sound night of sleep. It's made of soft cotton that's hypoallergenic, and it's stuffed with non-toxic glass beads that are evenly distributed throughout. This blanket can be hand washed and hung dry in between uses.

41 A Neck & Back Massager For Spa-Style Massages At Home Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $38 See On Amazon Relax, release tension, and soothe your muscles by using this deep-kneading massage pillow. It's designed to accommodate your neck, back, thighs, and more (depending on where you use it), and features four massage nodes that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise. It also features a minute auto-off setting to help prevent overuse and overheating.

42 The Wireless Earbuds So You Can Listen To Music Whenever, Wherever ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds Amazon $33 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds offer powerful sound quality for up to eight hours at a time. They can be powered up by placing them on a charging pad and are designed to fit (and stay) in your ear canal throughout your most intense workouts. They're also easy to operate through touch sensors, allowing you to control the volume and other functions without accessing your mobile device.

43 An Easy-To-Use Silicone Muffin Pan For The Newfound Bakers CAKETIME 12 Cups Silicone Muffin Pan Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silicone muffin pan will help you create delicious muffins and cupcakes with ease. The food-grade, non-stick pan is soft and flexible, allowing you to release your baked confections with just the press of a finger. Oven-, microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, this pan is durable and simple to use over and over again.

44 This Spirit Infusion Kit With Everything You Need To Make Flavored Liquor The SPIRIT INFUSION KIT - Infuse Your Booze Amazon $43 See On Amazon Learn to infuse liquor with this spirit infusion kit. It comes with a book of instructions and recipes that you can easily create in your own home. There's also an infusion jar, a liquor bottle with a cork, a funnel, a mesh strainer, and a chalkboard tag so you can label your new, homemade sip.

45 A Bidet Attachment So You Don't Need As Much Toilet Paper SAMODRA Non-electric Cold Water Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment Amazon $40 See On Amazon Add this bidet attachment to your toilet for extra cleansing. It's constructed of durable materials that can be easily installed without help from a plumber. The dual spray nozzles are self-cleaning for sanitation while the adjustable water spray allows you to control the device's overall water pressure with ease.

46 The Electric Mug Warmer Set So Your Morning Coffee Stays Hot For Hours Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $35 See On Amazon It doesn't get much better than this coffee warmer and mug set that'll keep your morning cup hotter for longer. The stainless steel warmer is highlighted by touch controls and a readable LED display. This set also comes with a durable 17-ounce stainless steel mug that fits neatly inside.

47 A Color-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser That'll Set Some Relaxing Vibes In The House RENWER Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $21 See On Amazon Enjoy the best scents with this ultrasonic aroma diffuser. It features two mist modes and comes with a remote that allows you to control the timer and settings as desired. The LED light can be set to various colors, while the auto-shutoff kicks in when the water runs out.

48 An Indoor Mushroom-Growing Kit That's Super Easy To Use Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon Grow and harvest your own organic mushrooms with this gardening set. The indoor mushroom-growing kit allows you to grow year-round and comes with an organic mushroom-based soil and instruction booklet. It's simple to use, producing three to four servings of mushrooms with each offering.

49 These Smart Lights That Change Colors For New Atmospheres In Every Room LE Smart Light Bulb Amazon $17 See On Amazon These smart lightbulbs allow you to have total control over your home's lighting. They can be activated by voice control via Alexa Echo, Google Home Assistant, and more. This set also associates with an app that allows you to control them via remote or implement settings when you're away from home. Made with multicolor and warm white lighting, you can customize them just the way you like.

50 A Lavender-Scented Heating Pad For Luxurious Spa Days At Home Bed Buddy Aromatherapy Heating Pad Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can soothe muscle pain and get a spa day at home with this lavender-scented aromatherapy heating pad. Just pop it in the microwave and then lay it over your shoulders to relieve muscles and joints, or freeze it for cold therapy. Plus, it's filled with natural materials.

51 These Essential Oil-Packed Bath Fizzies For Relaxing Soaks In The Tub Anjou Bath Fizzies, 6 Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of bath fizzies are infused with essential oils to soften your skin as you bathe. They come in a variety of colors and are scented for a relaxing and refreshing experience. The six-piece set comes packaged in a box that's great for gifting or displaying in your own bathroom.

52 The Foot Peel Mask Made With Nourishing Veggie Extracts Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon This foot peel helps to remove calluses, old skin, and more. The set — which is made with 17 types of natural vegetable extracts — is super simple to use, coming with a pair of plastic booties and two pieces of tape so you can securely wrap your feet. After wearing the booties for about an hour, you should begin seeing long-lasting results within five to 10 days.

53 A Delicious Loose Leaf Tea Sampler For Exploring New Flavors Tea Drops Sweetened Loose Leaf Tea Sampler Amazon $17 See On Amazon Backed by more than 3,000 reviews, this loose-leaf tea sampler offers a delicious assortment of flavors to explore. Each offering is natural and produced with tea leaves and raw sugar. Packaged in a neat wooden box, this set features eight tea drops including matcha green tea, earl grey, citrus ginger, sweet peppermint, and more.

54 This Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker That'll Get You Excited For Early Mornings OXO BREW Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make personal cups of coffee with this compact coffee brewer. It's small enough to fit on any countertop in your home or office, brewing delicious cold brew anywhere needed. The device is designed to evenly distribute water over grounds for smooth-tasting results, and it holds up to 16 ounces within a sleek borosilicate glass container (which comes with a cork).

55 This Dreamy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase & Mask Set For Cozy Snoozes Tafts 22 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask Amazon $39 See On Amazon How dreamy is this pure mulberry silk pillowcase and mask set? This duo helps soften skin and reduce unwanted hair frizz while resisting bacteria and dust as you rest. In addition to its many benefits for the skin, it'll naturally accommodate to your body temperature — and it's available in many luxurious colors.

56 A Heated Throw Blanket With Hand & Foot Pockets For Extra Warmth Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $46 See On Amazon What better way to stay warm and cozy on your sofa than this heated throw blanket? It's generously sized and comes with hand and foot pockets to keep you snuggly and comfortable while using it. Made with three heat settings and auto-off functionality, the plush material is warm when you want it to be. Decide between four different colors.

57 This Flexible Phone Stand That Makes Video Calls So Much Easier SAIJI Gooseneck Phone Stand for Bed, Amazon $22 See On Amazon Use this cell phone mount to access your mobile device without having to hold it. It features a flexible telescopic arm that rotates 360 degrees and comes with a silicone-based clip that can be attached to tables, your bed frames, headboards, and desks. Select your favorite from rose gold and black.

58 A 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks For Whenever You're Out In Public SUDILO Black Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep these masks in your car, home, or office for quick and handy use when you need them. They offer three-ply protection and come with elastic ear loops for all day comfort. This masks in this 50-pack are disposable and totally worth $14.