10 Personality Quizzes About Where To Live That Are Pretty Spot On

I know firsthand that where you live can have a big impact on health and happiness, which is why choosing a place to live that makes you feel good is pretty important. Wondering how to decide? It might be as easy as taking a “where should I live” quiz. That's right, there are personality quizzes about where to live that are actually super accurate. Deciding where to live has a bigger impact on your state of being than you may realize. Where you live in relation to the state of your wellbeing is so vital that there's actually a term for it. It's called geospatial medicine. According to a study in the journal Health, Science, and Place: "Geospatial medicine provides physicians with a more precise clinical understanding about where patients live, work, and play, and how a patient’s movement and place history can reduce exposure or risks to environmental or social hazards that adversely personal health."
Certain mental and physical health problems can be related to the environment. For instance, if you have seasonal affective disorder (or SAD), you're probably not going to like living some place where it's rarely sunny, like London. If you suffer from migraine headaches, a super changeable or foggy climate, like New England or San Francisco, could result in more weather-related migraines, which is not going to add to your happiness. When deciding what state you should live in, turning to a tool like an online personality quiz can take all of your personal preferences and recommend a place to live where you'll be both healthy and happy. Want to get started? These personality quizzes about where to live are pretty spot on. And, I'm going to take them all so you can see just how accurate they are.