10 Personality Quizzes About Where To Live That Are Pretty Spot On

I know firsthand that where you live can have a big impact on health and happiness, which is why choosing a place to live that makes you feel good is pretty important. Wondering how to decide? It might be as easy as taking a “where should I live” quiz. That's right, there are personality quizzes about where to live that are actually super accurate. Deciding where to live has a bigger impact on your state of being than you may realize. Where you live in relation to the state of your wellbeing is so vital that there's actually a term for it. It's called geospatial medicine. According to a study in the journal Health, Science, and Place: "Geospatial medicine provides physicians with a more precise clinical understanding about where patients live, work, and play, and how a patient’s movement and place history can reduce exposure or risks to environmental or social hazards that adversely personal health."

Certain mental and physical health problems can be related to the environment. For instance, if you have seasonal affective disorder (or SAD), you're probably not going to like living some place where it's rarely sunny, like London. If you suffer from migraine headaches, a super changeable or foggy climate, like New England or San Francisco, could result in more weather-related migraines, which is not going to add to your happiness. When deciding what state you should live in, turning to a tool like an online personality quiz can take all of your personal preferences and recommend a place to live where you'll be both healthy and happy. Want to get started? These personality quizzes about where to live are pretty spot on. And, I'm going to take them all so you can see just how accurate they are.

1 Brainfall Shutterstock The Brainfall quiz about which U.S. state you should live in based on your preferences is scary accurate. In just eight questions about climate, topography, shopping, eating, and style, Brainfall determined that I should live in California, which is exactly where I moved five years ago. You can take the Brainfall quiz online is less than 10 seconds.

2 Playbuzz Livingly's quiz on where you should live asks some pretty extensive questions: Where you want to live, if you want kids, what your favorite sports are. After 25 questions and much contemplation, I got Los Angeles as an answer. As a city girl, I'm totally fine with this answer and pretty impressed. If you want to take a few minutes to break down what you really like and where you should live, you can take the quiz online.

3 ProProfs The ProProfs quiz about where you should live based on your personality got a little more detailed. This quiz asks about everything from whether or not you like sports to your preference for getting around the city. I got Los Angeles, which is where I live. For me, this was 100 percent spot on. You can take the ProProfs quiz online faster than you can say Hollywood.

4 Quizony The Quizony test about where to live based on your personality is a little longer than the others quizzes. It asks pretty detailed questions about everything from your preferred alarm clock (my phone all day), to what you like to do on a first date to your political affiliation, which is pretty important. Again, this one was 100 percent accurate and determined that I should live in California. You can take the Quizony test online in about 90 seconds.

5 QuizExpo QuizExpo helps you discover the best place to live by asking 20 questions that factor in things like your sense of fashion style, weather, and all the other little quirks that we forget to think about when looking for a place to move (like which brands are privvy to the area that you're moving to). Take QuizExpo's Where Should I Live quiz.

6 TIME Magazine Shutterstock OK, scratch what I said before. The TIME magazine quiz about where to live based on your personality was 100 percent inaccurate for me. Based on this quiz I should live in North Carolina; that's pretty unlikely to happen. See if you have better luck. Take the TIME quiz in 10 seconds flat.

7 Kaplan The Kaplan quiz about where to live based on your personality also concluded that Los Angeles is the place for me. Seriously, come to L.A. Nothing is weird because everything is weird, and sometimes you see Lauren Graham while grocery shopping in Los Feliz or Lady Gaga when you're grabbing coffee in Malibu. Curious about your results? You can take the Kaplan quiz online in about a minute.

8 MagiQuiz The MagiQuiz about where to live based on your personality also thinks I should live in North Carolina. Maybe I'll consider looking into it when I'm ready to enter the Golden Girls phase of my life and I decide it's time to live in a row of affordable tiny houses with my besties. You can take the MagiQuiz online faster than you can say Betty White.

9 My Real Personality City Personality Test The My Real Personality City Personality Test is a short, 14-question quiz that asks everything from what you like to do in your spare time to your religious beliefs to determine which city is perfect for your personality. This test is short but mighty accurate as it said I should be living on the West Coast (aka the Best Coast). Take the My Real Personality City Test in under five minutes.