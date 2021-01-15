4 Easy Butterfly Nail Art Designs You Can Totally Do Yourself

Animal print nail designs are always cute. Everything from cow print to tortoiseshell (and leopard, obviously) tips often flood social media feeds, but there's another animal-themed design that's just as gorgeous: butterfly nail art, which you can actually do yourself.
These may be the most mood-boosting animal print nails you can wear, BTW. "Butterflies signify hope," Ana Cando, Sundays nail specialist, tells Bustle. Her take? Rocking this type of nail art can bring "positivity for 2021." Sounds good to me.
To get intel on the best ways to rock butterfly-inspired nail designs, Bustle spoke with a bunch of manicure pros — including LeChat Nails educator Anastasia Totty, CND brand ambassador Winnie Huang, and celebrity manicurist and Color Street ambassador Kimmie Kyees — for their tips, and all the looks are stunning. From using decals to painting with a watercolor-like technique, these mani designs are sure to turn heads. And they're perfect for springtime (which is around the corner, believe it or not).
The best part of all? Sure, butterfly wings are intricate prints, but these pro-approved designs are simple enough for you do without even stepping into a salon. Below, these four butterfly nail art designs will serve as serious nail-spiration for your next mani.
