8 Times Princess Diana Embraced Her Cancer Zodiac Traits

Even 25 years after her death, Princess Diana is celebrated as an iconic symbol of compassion, kindness, and altruism. The groundbreaking royal was known for bravely standing up to the royal family, being a dedicated mother (even under public scrutiny), and steadfastly devoting herself to charity work. Her legacy makes sense, given her astrological profile. Born on July 1, 1961, Diana’s sun sign was Cancer — and this zodiac archetype aligns perfectly with the compassionate and caring persona that she’s internationally known for.

Cancer is one of the water zodiac signs, so these sentimental souls lead with their emotions and have a deep capacity for empathy. While Cancers are certainly sensitive, they’re also cardinal signs — which imbues them strong leadership skills and a fierce drive to protect the things that matter to them. As the sign ruled by the moon (aka the planet of moods and vulnerability), these water babies are totally authentic when it comes to acknowledging, validating, and feeling their feelings. As Princess Diana herself said in a 1995 interview with BBC, “I lead from the heart, not the head ... Someone’s got to go out there and love people.” There’s no better way to describe the vibes of Cancer zodiac energy.

Fun fact: Diana happens to be the Roman goddess that rules the moon (aka Cancer’s ruling planet), so even the late princess’ name is in tune with her sign’s energy. Can one be any more of a Cancer?

While not everyone embodies their sun sign in an obvious way, Princess Diana’s compassionate Cancerian sparkle shined through in so many things she did and said. Take a look through eight moments when it was obvious that Princess Diana’s zodiac sign was Cancer.

She Defied The Royal Traditions Around Motherhood Cancer is often associated with maternal instinct, as its energy is inherently caring and comforting. And Princess Diana fully embodied her nurturing side throughout her life, especially as a mother. She eschewed the royal customs around parenting and took a much more involved and hand-on approach when raising her own children — despite the fact that she was, in some cases, breaking long-held traditions. For example, according to royal expert Christopher Warwick in Harper's Bazaar, when Diana’s son William was nine months old, she broke the royal trend of separation by bringing both him and his nanny on a six-week tour to Australia and New Zealand. She also strayed from royal tradition by breastfeeding her own children instead of using a wet nurse and broke protocol by hugging her children in public. As a Cancer, being able to take care of people and show affection is deeply important, so it makes sense that Diana would buck certain practices in favor of being able to fully express her love for her children.

She Had A Romantic Secret Engraving Added To Her Wedding Shoes William Thomas Cain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cancers are deeply sentimental people, so it’s no surprise that Diana went to lengths to ensure her wedding day look was as meaningful as it was fashionable. The shoes she wore on her wedding day were custom-made by celebrity cobbler Clive Shilton. By Diana’s request, Shilton was reportedly asked to engrave the initials “C” and “D” into her custom shoes — letters which stood, of course, for Charles and Diana. This romantic and private gesture exemplifies Diana’s sensitive Cancer energy and how much her feelings meant to her.

She Spoke Openly About Her Emotions In the infamous 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir, Princess Diana spoke freely about her struggles with postpartum depression, self-harm, and other mental health issues. “Maybe I was the first person in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful,” Diana said of her mental health struggles and the royal family’s response. “And obviously that was daunting, because if you've never seen it before, how do you support it?” For Cancers like Diana, this kind of vulnerability and honesty is a way of life. This water sign’s energy is always in touch with feelings and knows it’s important to build connection with other people through the power of emotions.

She Showed Her Empathy & Compassion Through Charity Work Princess Diana wore Cancer zodiac traits like empathy, compassion, and kindness on her sleeve — in fact, these qualities were an integral part of image. Up until her death in 1997, Princess Diana was an advocate for human rights and spent her time working for different charities around the globe. For example, people have heralded her as being an instrumental force in changing public attitudes toward HIV and AIDS throughout her years of advocacy and role in opening of the U.K.’s first HIV/AIDS unit in 1987. She also famously walked through a minefield in Angola to raise awareness around HALO Trust, an organization focused on clearing mines leftover from Angolan Civil War. In another memorable moment, Diana auctioned off her clothes to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund and the AIDS Crisis Trust. Her lifelong philanthropic work put her empathic Cancer side on display for the world to see.

She Was Maternal To Many Children — Not Just Her Own Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Like a true Cancer, Princess Diana’s nurturing nature spanned beyond the love and protection she showed her own children. Before marrying Prince Charles, Diana worked as a kindergarten teacher (which sounds like a wonderful job for a gentle and creative Cancer). And as a royal, Diana devoted loads of energy to doing charity work with children. She regularly visited children’s hospitals, and in 1992, she became the Patron of Centrepoint, an organization fighting youth homelessness. In 1997, she visited the Huambo Province of central Angola with the British Red Cross and met with children who had survived landmine explosions. Diana said it best in a quote reported by People: “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” And given Cancer’s reputation for holding space and caring for others, this couldn’t feel more accurate.

She Was Gentle But Firm About Standing Up To The Royal Family It’s easy to peg Cancers as being overly sensitive and emotional — but don’t confuse their open-heartedness with weakness. Cancers are cardinal signs, making them one of the powerful initiators of the zodiac. Princess Diana exemplified this kind of gentle strength throughout her career, as she always bravely stood up for herself and spoke out about the royal family, even in the midst of public scandals and scrutiny. “I have been battered, bruised, and abused mentally by a system for fifteen years now, but I feel no resentment, I carry no hatred,” Diana said, as reported by Phil Dampier in Diana: I'm Going To Be Me: The People's Princess Revealed in Her Words. “I am weary of the battles, but I will never surrender.” Diana’s soft-spoken Cancerian fortitude showed the world that you can be vulnerable while still standing your ground.