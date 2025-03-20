The Hottest Viral Accessory For Spring Is… A Princess Hat

If you’re picking up a few new items for spring 2025, you might want to get a trendy crochet top, a pretty pleated skirt, a butter yellow cardigan — oh, and a princess hat. Over on TikTok, where all things whimsical reign supreme, the conical crown is quickly becoming the hottest accessory of the season.

On the app, the search for princess hats brings up thousands of videos that show princess hat parties, DIY projects, and plenty of people wearing them to festivals, fairs, and just because. They’re fun, they’re fancy, and wearing a princess hat is also an excellent use of free will.

In a March 7 TikTok, creator @bara_hari said, “Life might suck but it sucks less when you make princess hats with your sister.” On Jan. 20, @jessica_wilson9898 said, “This is your sign to make princess hats with the girls,” as she pranced around at home with two friends. On Feb. 5, @cjcox3 showed herself dancing to Kate Bush in the snow while wearing one, and it was a mood.

Now that spring is here and people are looking for more ways to have fun, wearing a princess hat will likely become even more popular. Whether you wear one at home, to a Renaissance Fair, or at a party with friends, it’s guaranteed to make you feel happier. Here’s what to know.

Princess Hats Are In, M’Lady

While the princess hat trend goes back months on social media — or even centuries, if you want to get historical — it kicked into high gear on Feb. 2 when Chappell Roan wore a yellow cone-shaped hat and veil to accept her Best New Artist award at the Grammys.

The trend is also in line with the call to be more whimsical. Instead of taking life so seriously, it’s nice to remember that you can do silly things literally whenever you want.

On Feb. 13, creator @dmitrikasanovich said, “Was sad so I made one of these princess hats.” In her comments, someone said, “Impossible to be sad now.”

They’re also a callback to the princess boom of the ‘90s, which you might have experienced as a kid. Remember playing dress-up after watching a fairytale movie? Well, no one said you had to stop doing that as an adult. Wearing a princess hat is a cute way to get back in touch with your inner child.

Princess hats are also an ideal craft for parties. Gather a few friends, some supplies, and a pile of tulle to start decorating. Bonus points if you play Medieval music and dance around. Many groups also go to Medieval Times afterward, aka the theme restaurant that shows jousting while you dine.

The History Of Princess Hats

Also called a hennin, the pointy princess hat dates back to the Middle Ages where it was a total fashion statement. Princess hats typically included a veil and were meant to be worn at the back of your head to accentuate your forehead, which, according to The Getty Museum, was a trendy look for the time in Europe, particularly in France.

While all hennins were tall and pointy, their height signified your importance in society. The taller the hennin the higher the status it conveyed, which is why they’re now associated with princesses, according to @history_with_Amy on TikTok. Some reached 11 to 18 inches tall, though the sky’s the limit today.

According to @history_with_Amy, people would wear their hair scraped back into a bun to better show off the hennin. These hats also came in other varieties, like the truncated hennin, which had a flat top, and the escoffian or heart-shaped hennin, which had two peaks.

While no one knows for sure, it’s thought that the hats were made of light fabric over a wire mesh frame. What we do know for sure is that they were always elaborately decorated.

How To Make A Princess Hat

On TikTok, creator @shayfaery explained how to make a princess hat if you want to follow along at home. All you’ll need is two large pieces of craft paper, double-sided tape, glue, a thin piece of string or elastic, fabric for your veil and/or to cover the cone, as well as jewels, ribbon, trim, pearls, or whatever else you might want to decorate with.

To get started, roll your first piece of paper into a cone shape by starting at the corner and pinching one side into a point. Tape it closed so it stays rolled. Roll the other piece of paper into the same shape and then slip one cone inside the other. This will create a solid cone that fits on your head. Trim off any excess paper on the bottom.

To decorate, let your inner princess take over. Use double-sided tape or glue to attach lace around the bottom or add ribbons or gems. You can also cover the entire cone in a pretty fabric of your choice. The more elaborate, glittery, and whimsical the better.

To help the cone stay on your head, poke two holes on either side of the base and loop the elastic through to create a strap or tie that’ll keep the cone on your head, kind of like a birthday hat. Add a plume of fabric, ribbon, or lace at the top of the cone so that it cascades down to your shoulders, then go live your princess fantasy.