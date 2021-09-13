25 Quotes That Every Aries Can Totally Relate To

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, meaning that Aries season (which spans from approximately March 21 and April 19) always kicks off the astrological new year. As the zodiac’s trailblazing and fiery leader, Aries can teach us a lot about being brave and charging forward on our goals. Whether or not you have a lot of Aries placements in your birth chart, understanding (and celebrating) this sign’s zodiac sign traits can be lots of fun.

Represented by the symbol of the headstrong ram, Aries are the cardinal fire signs of the zodiac. Their ruling element of fire gives them endless passion, zeal, and sass, and their cardinal modality imbues them with strong leadership skills and loads of energy. Aries is associated with the first house of the zodiac, which is all about the self and the ego. That explains why Aries are so self-motivated and independent.

Aries may be fun and feisty firecrackers, but on the flip side of the cosmic coin, we also have Aries zodiac weaknesses — which include being impulsive and impatient. Aries like to do things quickly, so while they may get cranky if you make them wait, they’ll always be there to hype up your energy when it’s time to get going.

Whether you’re an Aries or you’re just exploring the Aries-ruled pieces of birth chart, here are 25 quotes for Aries zodiac signs that light up this sign’s fiery astrological vibe.

“Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put some sunglasses on.” — Lady Gaga, singer, activist, and Aries

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” — John Maxwell, author

“You can’t make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.” — former first lady Michelle Obama

“The most effective way to do it is to do it.” — Amelia Earhart, first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean solo

“You see, I’m an Aries. I never lose.” — Bette Davis, actress

“This world is for those who are born to conquer it, not for those who dream [they] are able to conquer it.”― poet Fernando Pessoa in Poems of Fernando Pessoa

“You really have to look inside yourself and find your own inner strength, and say, 'I'm proud of what I am and who I am, and I'm just going to be myself.'” — Mariah Carey, singer and Aries

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” — Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” — poet T.S. Eliot in the preface to Transit of Venus by Harry Crosby

"I've learned that I can't care about what people say about me because caring is too stressful and too hurtful.” — Halle Berry, actress

“I will make a battering-ram of my head and make my way through this rough and tumble world.” — Louisa May Alcott, author

“Aries is the champion of the underdog — and they’ll fight for love, even if all the odds are against them.” — astrologer Annabel Gat in The Astrology of Love & Sex

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” — Leo Tolstoy, writer

“I'm an Aries. I need everybody to like me.” — Eric André, comedian, actor, and Aries

“Beginners luck exists because life wants you to achieve your highest dreams, so it gives you a taste of success when you first start, to encourage you to keep going.” — best-selling author Paulo Coelho in The Alchemist

“Ambition is like love, impatient both of delays and rivals.” — Lachlan Brown, author

“Can't compromise, no, that would be strange. I'm still that Aries lady, ain't nothin' changed.” — singer Beverley Knight in “Same (As I Ever Was)”

“Impulsiveness can be charming but deliberation can have an appeal, as well.” — author Sarah Dessen in Along for the Ride

“I want to build to that mogul, legendary level. I believe that my head isn't even big enough to wrap around how big I will be.” — Lil Nas X, rapper and Aries

“The first step to getting what you want is to have the courage to get rid of what you don’t.” — Zig Ziglar, author and motivational speaker

“I feel stronger, I step forward. I say what I mean, I mean what I say.” —Celine Dion, singer and Aries

“You may find an occasional Aries who is shy, but you’ll never find one who’s uncertain where he stands.” ― astrologer Linda Goodman in Sun Signs

“And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” ― Anais Nin, author

“In order to do great things, you must be unafraid to recreate yourself. You can’t do that holding on to a glory from yesterday.” — Pharrell Williams, rapper, producer, and Aries