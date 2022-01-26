Cancer zodiac signs are well-known for their keen intuition, emotional sensitivity, and being natural caregivers. These affectionate signs have soft hearts and will do anything to ensure those around them feel comfortable and taken care of. This could explain why you feel most at home and extra nostalgic during Cancer season, which is sandwiched between June 21 and July 22. If you have Cancer sign placements in your chart, then you have tons of kindness to share and just as much to celebrate. Learning your zodiac’s traits is the perfect way to show appreciation for your natural ability to navigate your emotions and embrace your sentimental heart, and quotes about Cancer zodiac signs can help define what the crab life is all about.

Cancers are the cardinal water signs of the zodiac, meaning they love to take initiative on their goals and can effortlessly navigate the currents of their emotions. These gentle signs are ruled by the fourth house of home and lineage, so they’re family-oriented and all about comfort. They’re also ruled by the moon, making them receptive to both their own feelings and of others — certifying their empath status.

Cancers also have shadow traits of their own. Because they’re water signs ruled by the moon, their emotional capacity can get easily overwhelmed, causing a Cancer to feel impulsive and reactive to their emotions. They often pour everything into their loved ones or projects and prioritize the wellbeing of others that they can struggle with ever putting themselves first.

Whether you’ve got Cancer placements in your birth chart or want to honor the kindness, here are 25 quotes for Cancer zodiac signs that totally capture their empathetic nature.

“My strength is translating emotion because I'm such a feeler.” — Selena Gomez, singer and actor

“Intuition is like reading a word without having to spell it out. A child can't do that because it has had so little experience. A grown-up person knows the word because they've seen it often before.” — Agatha Christie, novelist

“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” — Brené Brown, research professor and lecturer

“I don't feel much pressure to fit in. I never have. I've always just wanted to do my thing. I have really good friends and good family, and if I don't fit in somewhere else, I fit in at home.” — Ariana Grande, singer and actor

“The only way to change someone's mind is to connect with them from the heart.” — Rasheed Ogunlaru, life and business coach

“It'd be really nice to sit down with all the people who have hurt me and tell them all the reasons that they've affected me.” — Selena Gomez, singer and actor

“The strongest love is the love that can demonstrate its fragility.” — Paul Coelho, novelist and lyricist

“I love hard; I love who I love, and I don't make any qualms about it.” — Khloe Kardashian, socialite and model

“I'm the kind of person who would rather get my hopes up really high and watch them get dashed to pieces than wisely keep my expectations at bay and hope they are exceeded. This quality has made me a needy and theatrical friend, but has given me a spectacularly dramatic emotional life.” — Mindy Kaling, writer, comedian, and actor

“I like Aurora, 'Sleeping Beauty,' because she's just sleeping and looking pretty and waiting for boys to come kiss her. Sounds like a good life — lots of naps and cute boys fighting dragons to come kiss you.” — Ariana Grande, singer and actress

“I'd rather be the protector than the protected. I'm naturally the protector — being a mother and having a famous family. You have to navigate when it's right to protect.” — Solange, singer and actor

“Our men think earning money and ordering around others is where power lies. They don't think power is in the hands of the woman, who takes care of everyone all day long, and gives birth to their children.” — Malala Yousafzai, activist

“When you listen with empathy to another person, you give that person psychological air.” — Stephen R. Covey, educator, business person, and speaker

“When you’re an introvert like me and you’ve been lonely for a while, and then you find someone who understands you, you become really attached to them. It’s a real release.” — Lana Del Rey, singer

“I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

“I simply regard romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi, in which the world created therein has different rules than my regular human world.” — Mindy Kaling, writer, comedian, and actor

“Empathy is the engine that powers all the best in us. It is what civilizes us.” — Meryl Streep, actor

“Yes, I'm very close to my family. And being that close to your family, I think you also struggle with how to become your own person.” — Linda Cardellini, actor

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

“I've become more of a homebody, and I like that.” — Lindsay Lohan, actor and singer

“The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy, we can all sense a mysterious connection to each other.” — Meryl Streep, actor

“Let's not forget that the little emotions are the great captains of our lives and we obey them without realizing it.” — Vincent van Gogh, painter

“I believe in intuitions and inspirations. I sometimes feel that I am right. I do not know that I am.” — Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

“The more you allow yourself to be vulnerable, the more people will be able to relate and learn from you, because we're all human.” — Tamera Mowry, actor and television personality