Pisces zodiac signs have an earned reputation of being emotional, intuitive, and deeply attracted to all things mystical. These daydreaming creators have a knack for creating dreamscapes out of the mundane, so if you feel your head is in the clouds or you’re having vivid dreams, you probably have Pisces season to thank, which falls between February 19 and March 20. These zodiac signs are imaginative and romantic, and we can take notes by following along with their whimsical ideas.

As the mutable water signs of the zodiac, Pisces zodiac signs are adaptable and highly connected to their emotions. Mutable signs graciously grapple with the unpredictability of life, and Pisces are can easily adapt and transform to any random whim that comes their way. As water signs, they have a keen sense of their emotions along with the feelings of others, making them empaths by nature. They’re the ultimate dreamers whose reveries can add magic to ordinary situations — for a Pisces, no goal or ambition is too big or unattainable.

Just as every zodiac sign has a flipside, Pisceans aren’t exempt from having a few shadow qualities themselves. In fact, the fact they’re ruled by the twelfth house of the subconscious, which is often dubbed the house of the shadow self. Naturally, this disconnects Pisceans from earthly matters as they lose themselves in the supernatural. This ties into their ruling planet, Neptune, the planet ruling over dreams, illusions, and spirituality, allowing them to easily get caught up in a trance.

Having Pisces placements in your birth chart is nothing short of magical, but you don’t have to be a Pisces to appreciate their creative fantasies. Here are 25 quotes for Pisces zodiac signs that personify these daydreaming mystics.

“Magic’s just science that we don’t understand yet.” — Arthur C. Clarke, writer

“Yes: I am a dreamer. For a dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.” — Oscar Wilde, poet and playwright

“Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” — Carl Jung, psychoanalyst and psychiatrist

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.” — Carl Jung, psychoanalyst and psychiatrist

“You're only given a little spark of madness. If you lose that, you’re nothing.” — Robin Williams, actor

“I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” — Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

“Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso, painter

“The soul should always stand ajar. Ready to welcome the ecstatic experience.” — Emily Dickinson, poet

“I have fallen in love with the imagination. And if you fall in love with the imagination, you understand that it is a free spirit. It will go anywhere, and it can do anything.” — Alice Walker, novelist, poet, and social activist

“But all the magic I have known I’ve had to make myself.” — Shel Silverstein, writer, poet, and playwright

“Laughter is timeless. Imagination has no age. And dreams are forever.” — Walt Disney, animator, writer, and producer

“I dream my painting and I paint my dream.” — Vincent van Gogh, painter

“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” — Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist

“I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world.” — Rihanna, singer and businesswoman

“I'm half living my life between reality and fantasy at all times.” — Lady Gaga, singer, songwriter, and actor

“And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it.” — Roald Dahl, novelist and poet

“Dream as if you will live forever; Live as if you will die today.” — James Dean, actor

“Magic exists. Who can doubt it, when there are rainbows and wildflowers, the music of the wind, and the silence of the stars? Anyone who has loved has been touched by magic. It is such a simple and such an extraordinary part of the lives we live.” — Nora Roberts, novelist

“Ideas are driven by a single impulse: to be made manifest.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, author

“Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country.” — Anaïs Nin, diarist and novelist

“Magic is believing in yourself, if you can do that, you can make anything happen.” — Johann Wolfgang van Goethe, poet, playwright, and novelist

“Magic is not a practice. It is a living, breathing web of energy that, with our permission, can encase our every action.” — Dorothy Morrison, author and mystic

“I’m not generally a sensitive person, I tend to be more sensitive toward others and what they’re going through.” — Rihanna, singer, businesswoman, and Pisces

“I’ve always admitted that I’m ruled by my passions.” — Elizabeth Taylor, actor and Pisces