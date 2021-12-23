We’re officially closing the book on 2021 — after that hectic eclipse season, good riddance — and we’re looking ahead to all of our ambitious Capricorn resolutions. But we can’t quite bid the year adieu without first getting a jolt of executive energy by the start of Capricorn season 2021, which arrives on Dec. 21. This month, expect to feel seen as we shift focus to nourish our public lives — think at work and in our social circle. Striking a work-life balance is important this month, which is why you’ll want to know what Capricorn season will affect your zodiac sign.

Capricorn vibes are all about following your ambitions and putting in the hard work to see them come to fruition. They get their slow-and-steady principle from their ruling planet, Saturn, which governs discipline, responsibility, and work. You’ll get a chance to soak in all the boss-like influence in the final days of 2021 and into the new year, igniting your heart’s desire to crush your most ambitious goals. Supercharging the passion is Mercury, the planet of mind and communication, which crosses over into forward-thinker Aquarius on Jan. 1, inviting us all to find innovative ways to spearhead our professional objectives.

Ready to get channel your inner Joan Holloway. Follow along to see how Capricorn season affects your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Feeling seen, Aries? You’ll be feeling the hustle and bustle of diligent work this season since this transit moves into your tenth house of career and public image, adamant that you keep your eyes on the prize. “This Capricorn season you are focusing on your goals and how to execute them and with who,” Imani Quinn, co-author of Astrology SOS and host of the Modern Mystic Chronicles podcast, tells Bustle. “As attention is brought to your career, take the time to reacquaint yourself with your long-term goals and your authentic voice. No matter the time it takes to get to your desired destination, doing so from a place of sovereignty and delight for adventure is the name of the Aries game.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Kick your feet back and indulge in classic Taurean self-care, Taurus, because for you, Capricorn season warrants an ideal time for quiet reflection. “This season is also marked with a Venus retrograde, which for you means an extra dose of medicine focused on your soul's desires, plus what and who truly makes you happy. You’ll be spending time thinking about your values and prioritizing your own personal road map to success. No one else’s imposed ideas will work as well as the self-growth it takes to claim your own glory,” says Quinn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it’s important that you keep track of your personal assets and possessions since this season is touching your elusive eighth house of transformation. “This Capricorn mood has sparked the social butterfly in you, but it also asks you to account for where you’re spending your money. It’s great when you offer to buy the goods in an effort to show your love, but let those who care for you return the love as well. Let Capricorn keep you in line with your checks and balances and know that it is bringing you great success and recognition in the new year,” Quinn explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Capricorn season moving in on your seventh house of partnerships, you’re learning that it really is all about who you know, Cancer. That said, keeping tabs on your connections and opening yourself up to new business partners, friends, and even love interests, is super important right now. “Take the time to evaluate who you truly align with so that these relationships can reap beautiful rewards in the new year. Though it may be challenging for a Cancer, letting go of the past and re-evaluating your commitments will allow for a more fruitful season. Trust your intuition and go where the energy aligns,” Quinn explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Rebranding your routine can seem a bit intimidating for a fixed sign like you, Leo, but take it as a way to zhuzh up your already amazing lifestyle, just in time for the new year. “During this Capricorn period and the start of the new year you are re-evaluating your routine and regimen. Take a look at your holistic self and how you prioritize from a tangible aspect and make changes accordingly. Leos are always determined to show up at their best and taking account for your disciplined routine will allow you to do that and make it look breezy,” says Quinn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Finding the simple pleasures in your career and public life will seem natural to you right now, Virgo, which might be due to this season hitting up your house of creativity and amusement — so roll with it! “Capricorn season is an affirmation for Virgo’s attention to detail and accountability for their long-term goals. With Venus in retrograde what may have your attention in the most unexpected of ways is your social relationships. How can you implement your discernment while still allowing yourself to experience the spontaneity of the universe?” Quinn says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, the next few weeks are hitting your personal house of home and origins, so this season is all about reconnecting with your roots. This sentimental time is supercharged with your ruling planet, Venus, in its retrograde during this time. “This holiday season in Capricorn has our festive Libra focused on the home and loved ones. Sometimes it takes a bit of social energy and aligning ourselves where we feel most comfortable to allow for other areas of our life to expand with us. You’ll see great benefits to your career when you ground in your strongest attributes, the friendliness of your being,” says Quinn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, the upcoming weeks are asking you to evaluate all matters of your professional life and speak your truth when it comes to your passions — think asking for a raise, seeking promotional opportunities, or dabbling in another career field altogether. “Capricorn season will reward you for tapping into your truths within all aspects of your life and you’ll see it reflected in your relationships and your work. If Venus retrograde brings you anything from your past, just make sure it deserves to be in your future. Scorpio is no stranger to burning what no longer serves, so this season put more attention to allowing the love that does bring you happiness,” Quinn says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Money talks, Sagittarius, and this season, you’ll find that your finances and material possessions are all coming into focus during Capricorn season — so best not to lose track of your spending during this time, especially with Venus in its retrograde period. “Coming off of an adventurous ride through Sagittarius, Capricorn energy is going to compliment all of the interests that you found while engaging with newer parts of yourself last season. This time is for you, so be the fearless Sag that you are and claim it, and ask yourself what you want most? Then put in the discipline it takes to travel on that journey,” explains Quinn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Hard work pays off, Capricorn, and your season will see that you reap the rewards of your diligent self-discipline. That’s a reason to take a hard-earned break and celebrate your wins in light of your season. “This is the time you get all of the acknowledgment you deserve for being yourself. This Capricorn period will highlight all of the focus you’ve put into your new chapters. Venus retrograde is here to remind you of your self-worth and how deserving you are, so don’t shy away from taking up space and shining in all of your glory,” Quinn explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Business may be booming Aquarius, but not without facing the why — or the motivations and intentions — behind your goals. You’ll feel a heavy emphasis on peeling back all the complicated layers of your subconscious in order to move forward in your professional and spiritual endeavors. “Your Capricorn mood looks like rest as an act of self-devotion. You are not afraid to work and put in the intellectual vigor that it takes to actualize your vision but make sure that it is balanced with time to refuel. Every arrow that makes its mark is stretched backward before it makes it forward charge, your energy works just the same. How is your rest a powerful component to your own success?” says Quinn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your bustling social life will reach its peak during the next few weeks as your house of society and friends are coming into focus. Your empathy and emotional sensitivity can be useful to garnering healthy connections between you and your community. “This Capricorn season will have you in a very social space personally and professionally. Use your discernment with your energy, even though you are a big dreamer that can be in multiple dimensions at once you still need to care for and ground your 3D self. Let this Capricorn energy help you find time to be rooted in all of your connections and biggest dreams,” Quinn explains.