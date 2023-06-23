Hot girl summers are fun, but they require time and effort as you plan outfits, perfect your skin care routine, and snap fit pics. It’s why rat girl summers are taking off on TikTok, where the term has over 394 million views. Instead of overthinking your lewk, the idea is to get outside, scurry around, and have a carefree time doing your thing.

Coined by writer and creator Lola Kolade, aka @lolaokola on TikTok, rat girl summer is less about achieving hot girl status and more about having fun. “I came up with rat girl summer as I was thinking about how I wanted to spend my own summer,” Kolade tells Bustle. “I kept coming back to the word scurry, which I just happen to think is kind of funny — but also communicates a playfulness and spontaneity that I wanted to experience.”

That’s what rat girl summer is all about: Instead of putting pressure on yourself to create a picture-perfect season, it’s all about doing exactly what you want — kind of like a little rat. “In my opinion, the best nights out and the ones that make for the best stories rarely look good on camera,” she says. “Those two ideas brought me to the idea of being a rat girl for the summer: chasing the fun, not the aesthetics.” You’re still confident and carefree, but with just a touch more feral energy.

The Rules For Rat Girl Summer

Instead of overthinking every little decision, Kolade recommends saying yes to plans and going forward with anything that’ll result in a good time. “Rat girl summer is about being confident, following your joy, and living in your body — not your mind,” she says.

You can see the rat girl rules in Kolade’s videos on TikTok, but the number one thing to keep in mind is that you have to leave your house. Yes, it’s so much easier to stay inside and do nothing — and there is a time and a place for a good bed rot day — but life happens outside. You know, where the rats are.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean clubbing or partying, though that can definitely be on the agenda,” Kolade says. “Rat girl summer activities can include picnics at the park, beach days with friends — and even museum scurries are allowed.” It’s why rat girl summer appeals to introverts, she adds, and especially the ones who need a little nudge to go outside.

The next rule of RGS (rat girl summer) is to be as unapologetic as possible. “So no constant crowd-sourcing of opinions before you make a decision or constantly second-guessing yourself,” Kolade says. Do rats ask questions when they’re dragging a pizza slice down the street or running around in the rain? Of course not. And that’s the exact energy you’re trying to achieve. “Rat girls go with their gut and trust their intuition,” she adds. “Rat girl summer is about freeing yourself from the arbitrary pressure to be ‘cool’ — and ultimately just doing you.” In fact, if your plans (or your snacks) feel cringe, chances are you’re right on track for an amazing RGS.

While you’re out and about, remember that a RGS places a major emphasis on nibbling all the best summer fare, whether it’s potato salad, pasta salad, or ice cream, so make sure you stop in a bodega or cafe. One of Kolade’s commenters said, “Empty head, full stomach, all scurrying, no brakes.” And that pretty much sums up what a rat girl summer is all about.