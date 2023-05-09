We all have that one friend we can’t share any secrets with because they wouldn’t be able to keep their lips sealed. This aspect of their personality doesn’t make us love them any less, it just makes us keep our secrets a little bit closer. But if your bestie has spilled one too many of your secrets, it may not be entirely their fault because according to astrologer Brandyn Lee, the biggest gossips often have one of these three zodiac signs in their chart, which makes it a lot harder for them to keep a secret.

From surprise parties to hookups on the DL, there are just some secrets we can’t tell our best friend without the whole world finding out. Most of the time their desire to gossip doesn’t come from a malicious place, especially if they’re one of these three signs. Astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok) shares which members of the zodiac are most likely to spill the tea, though it’s important to keep in mind that this doesn’t apply to everyone. So the next time you meet one of these signs, don’t worry about vetting them based on their zodiac — but maybe don’t share your whole life’s story right away, either.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, rules communication, which is how the air sign got its nickname of the “communicator” of the zodiac. So the next time you have some piping hot tea to spill, you might want to be weary of telling your Gemini friends, because sharing secrets is basically part of their DNA. “Gemini’s get so wrapped up in talking that sometimes secrets just naturally slip out before they even realize they’ve said anything,” says Lee. The astrologer also warns that the air sign may even embellish the truth to make the story more interesting or to fit in with a group.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You might be surprised to see Scorpio on this list, but the mysterious water sign secretly loves to stir up drama. Their love for stirring the pot is because they’re the “type to spill the tea and then act like they had nothing to do with it,” Lee says, and they aren’t afraid to be “manipulative to get a secret out of you,” either. “Be on their bad side and they’ll lay all your cards out on the table and won’t even think twice about it! When it comes to their own secrets, they’re under lock and key. But someone else’s? Good luck!” the astrologer warns. FWIW, Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl is a Scorpio, so... ya.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Lee, Sagittarians get so excited about a secret they just can’t help but spill the beans. “Sagittarius is the type to want to get you a surprise for your birthday and then ask you if you want to know what the surprise is beforehand,” the astrologer shares. “Not necessarily a bad thing, they’re just super ecstatic to tell.” The expert also explains that their brutally honest personalities could be the cause of their loose lips as well, saying, “If your secret just so happens to be on the brain during their honesty moment, count on it being blurted out.” Despite how it may come out, though, Lee believes Sagittarians don’t share secrets with malicious intent — they just get caught up in the moment and can’t help themselves.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator