Sagittarius is far from being the most complicated sign in the zodiac, but they can be hard to figure out when it comes to love and relationships. For one, they're super social and friendly to everyone so it can leave you wondering whether they have romantic interest in you or just see you as a friend. Two, they're not exactly the relationship type. These independent Fire signs value their freedom above everything else, and tend to believe that commitment will only slow them sown. Despite this, they're just as capable of falling in love and making a commitment as any other zodiac sign. If you're interested in the zodiac's archer, learning how long it takes Sagittarius to fall in love can give you a better understanding into how the Sag's mind works when it comes to love.

"Sagittarius sees romance as an adventure — intellectually, physically, and emotionally," astrologers Amy Zerner and Monte Farber tell Bustle. "In relationships, they're totally honest with their loved ones. They aren't apt to be too demonstrative. They also aren't much for showering their partner with gifts or flowers, which is a character trait that may be misconstrued as a lack of warmth or consideration. However, they will make it exciting for their beloved in other ways."

In relationships, Sagittarius is optimistic, fun-loving, and spontaneous. They never take themselves too seriously and have a great sense of humor. If their partner is feeling down, Sagittarius will go above and beyond to brighten their day. At their best, they're loving, loyal, and honest partners.

Although they make excellent romantic partners, astrologer Michelle Saya tells Bustle that dating a Sagittarius isn't for the faint of heart. "Freedom-loving and daring, individuals with Sagittarius in their Sun and or Venus placements long for a partner-in-crime that truly understands their desire to travel the world with a daredevil, fly by the seat of your pants style," Saya says. If you're independent, can match their level of open-mindedness and eagerness for learning, can get along well with their many friends, and you're down for a good dynamic debate, you will capture the archer's heart.

Sagittarius values their freedom, so they never really feel pressured to find a relationship. In fact, a Sagittarius in love can be pretty rare. But once they've found that special someone who has everything they're looking for, Saya says Sagittarius tends to fall in love hard and fast. Like their sister Fire signs, they're very determined and love to win. If Sagittarius is in love, they will try to make that person theirs.

If you're interested in dating a Sagittarius, it's super important to be confident in yourself and the relationship. "Show them your sense of inner security — that their sexy elusiveness won't bother you one bit," Saya says. "If you can approach the connection with the foundation of an enduring friendship plus the spiciness of what a romance can bring, this will win the Sagittarius heart."

