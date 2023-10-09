I Used A Samsung Flip Phone For 2 Months & My Selfies Have Never Been Better

It’s no secret that flip phones are having a moment right now, and deservedly so. Not only does the device tug at your Y2K nostalgia heartstrings, but being able to dramatically hang up on someone is a thrill that just can’t be replicated with today’s smartphones. Enter, stage left: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

The new phone, which launched in July 2023, functions as a flip phone but with the same touchscreen and smartphone capabilities you’ve probably grown accustomed to. I got to play around with the device for two months, and after reliving the days of my early 2000s upbringing, my selfie game has never been better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Quick Facts

When opened, the 6.7-inch screen features a seamless picture quality and vibrant Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and when it’s folded shut, you can access your email, widgets, and other helpful apps with just a few taps. Thanks to the dual cameras, you can snap pics with either the 12-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide or 12 MP wide-angle camera. Oh, and don’t forget about the 10 MP selfie camera on the inside. It’s a fresh new take on the beloved Y2K accessory.

A Conversation Starter

I brought my Flip5 to hang out with my friends on multiple occasions, and the device was the life of the party every time. Even though the design seemed old school at first, it was the phone’s futuristic features that got everyone super excited. Not only were they impressed by how the screen’s fold was virtually unnoticeable when the phone was flipped open, but they loved the way it felt in their hands, too.

Smile For The Camera

My friends and I also had a lot of fun with the camera, as it made taking group pics even more entertaining than usual. It really felt like a toy for adults in the best way.

The cameras were by far my favorite features on the phone — after all, the quality on the Flip5 is much better than the Samsung Juke camera phone I owned approximately 16 years ago. The display menu lets you adjust the size of the photo and modify color tones in real-time, which I found to be so helpful when getting the shot, especially since I’m used to editing my photos for clarity after taking them on my iPhone 13.

You can set a timer as well, but if you forget to do so before striking a pose, it’s no biggie. Just hold up your hand in front of the camera, and the phone will wait about four seconds before snapping the photo. I’m used to taking videos of my ’fit checks and screenshotting the various poses afterward, so this hands-free option was a huge game-changer for my thirst traps.

There comes a point in every photoshoot where you want to change things up a bit. Thankfully, you can easily transition between the outside and inside cams to cater to your creative vision at a moment’s notice. All you have to do is either open or shut the phone, and the camera will launch automatically if it is already in use. And if you want to take some selfies from afar, the phone can be folded into its very own selfie stand — no more cheugy selfie sticks ruining your mirror pics.

Courtesy of Samsung

The Flip5 also has tools to help you get the best picture, no matter the subject. One feature, aptly named “Food,” creates the perfect focal point for all your plate pics, so your phone can eat first without delaying the meal as you perfect the flash and focus. And you can’t forget Director’s View, which basically creates its own BeReal camera by showing you the view from the front and back lenses at the same time to give dual POVs. Plus, you can even record video with Director’s View and capture your reaction at your next concert while never missing a second of the excitement on stage.

If you take the trendiness away, is the Flip5 still worth checking out? After all, not everyone needs their phone to function as an accessory. Compared with my current phone, the Flip5 had a much better battery life (a perk that anyone would consider a plus) and fits a lot better in pockets when folded shut, as well.

I also have a bad habit of dropping my phone a lot, and I’m not confident a screen protector would be able to withstand my clumsiness and the creasing that would surely be caused by the constant opening and closing of the device. Ultimately, I’m not sure if I would make the transition to the Flip5 full time, but it was fun to pretend to be a Samsung user for two months.

There’s no better accessory for your Y2K-inspired outfits than a flip phone, except maybe a flip phone with smartphone capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is available now in stores nationwide, just waiting to be paired with some low-rise jeans and jelly sandals.