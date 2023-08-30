These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Cheugy & Proud

The word “cheugy” may not be in the dictionary, but if you’re a millennial who can’t seem to part ways with your side part, or trade your skinny jeans for a straight-leg cut, you’re probably all too familiar with the term — and have maybe even been labeled as such in the past. Though the word typically comes with a negative connotation, not everyone is afraid of being called out by their Gen Z relatives. In fact, there are three zodiac signs who not only embrace the label but are proud to call themselves cheugy. So if you’re still using GIFs and crying laughing emojis in 2023, you may be one of these zodiac signs.
Pumpkin spice lattes. Statement necklaces. Calling yourself a “girl boss.” These are just some of the things that make a person cheugy. Though some things eventually recover from being labeled as such, others slip away into oblivion, never to be spoken of again — remember galaxy cat culture? Unless, of course, you’re one of these three zodiac signs, in which case you’re probably still holding on to your favorite Victoria's Secret Pink sweats and pop-socketed phone case, despite TikTokers telling you to get rid of them. It’s not that it’s in your nature to be contrarian, but rather it’s your values of stability, comfort, and routine that keep you holding on to these items long after they’re no longer trendy.