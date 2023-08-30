These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Cheugy & Proud

The word “cheugy” may not be in the dictionary, but if you’re a millennial who can’t seem to part ways with your side part, or trade your skinny jeans for a straight-leg cut, you’re probably all too familiar with the term — and have maybe even been labeled as such in the past. Though the word typically comes with a negative connotation, not everyone is afraid of being called out by their Gen Z relatives. In fact, there are three zodiac signs who not only embrace the label but are proud to call themselves cheugy. So if you’re still using GIFs and crying laughing emojis in 2023, you may be one of these zodiac signs.

Pumpkin spice lattes. Statement necklaces. Calling yourself a “girl boss.” These are just some of the things that make a person cheugy. Though some things eventually recover from being labeled as such, others slip away into oblivion, never to be spoken of again — remember galaxy cat culture? Unless, of course, you’re one of these three zodiac signs, in which case you’re probably still holding on to your favorite Victoria's Secret Pink sweats and pop-socketed phone case, despite TikTokers telling you to get rid of them. It’s not that it’s in your nature to be contrarian, but rather it’s your values of stability, comfort, and routine that keep you holding on to these items long after they’re no longer trendy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sure, Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury. But they’re also creatures of habit, which means they’re going to continue carrying around that purse or wearing those shoes even after they’ve gone out of style. Bulls love stability, after all, so if they need to rewatch the Twilight franchise for the twelfth time to find that stability, then so be it. The bottom line is, they’re not going to abandon their skinny jeans anytime soon, so don’t even bother making fun of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the homebodies of the zodiac, you can expect Cancers to decorate their houses with all kinds of seasonal knickknacks and holiday goodies, no matter how cheesy they may be. Not to mention, the water sign’s constant desire to be cozy helps them lean into cheugy trends like the Christian Girl Autumn aesthetic. So if you see a Cancer out and about in their favorite pair of Uggs, you can judge them all you want, but they won’t care.