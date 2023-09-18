Frosted tips, low-rise jeans, jelly shoes, glittery lip gloss — these are just a few of the staples of the Y2K aesthetic. If you lived through it, you might not feel as fondly about the early aughts as TikTokers embracing the most side-eye-worthy trends from 20 years ago do. But that hasn’t deterred the most nostalgic zodiac signs from embracing the revival, because even though their MySpace posts would make them cringe now, they’d give anything to read them one more time.

Between the return of the visible thong trend, the rise of the flip phone, and the potential of an *NSYNC reunion tour, it seems like everyone wants to go back to a time when the closest thing we had to social media was AOL Instant Messenger and the Motorola Razr was the hottest accessory on the market. But if you think TikTok’s embrace of the 2000s is over the top, wait until you meet the four zodiac signs who love nostalgia more than anyone else. Not only are these placements known for being sentimental and emotional, but they also have a hard time adjusting to change, which is why they have such a connection to the past. So if you’ve been itching to fill your walls with Britney Spears posters again, there’s no need to worry about regressing — if you’re one of these zodiac signs, that is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Because Cancer is ruled by the moon, the planet of emotions and sentimentality, you can expect the water sign to remember every anniversary, memory, and inside joke fondly. Cancers are also known for being extremely sensitive, so it’s not uncommon for the cardinal sign to get emotional while reminiscing about the good old days.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces tend to create imaginary worlds and scenarios that only they know about. This often makes them nostalgic for things that haven’t happened yet, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — allowing your thoughts to become your reality is the key to manifesting, after all. Pisces is also a water sign, which means it doesn’t take much for something to have emotional significance to them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you know a Scorpio, you know they can be intense, intimidating, and even vengeful at times. For that reason, you might be surprised to see the fixed sign on this list. But Scorpio is also a water sign, which means the mysterious scorpion is just as emotional and sentimental as Cancer and Pisces. Because Scorpios have a tough time letting people in, once they have a hold on you, they never let go. They also have incredible memories and find themselves reliving their favorite moments fairly often.