Picture this: You’re moseying around on a rare free evening after work, going wherever the wind takes you. You decide to open Snap Maps to see if you have any buddies nearby, and see that your BFF’s Bitmoji is a stone’s throw away. You meet up and grab dinner, only to realize the next day that your shared favorite artist had been playing at a venue a few blocks away that night. Alas, a near-perfect opportunity missed.

A new feature from Snapchat and Ticketmaster wants to make your next spontaneous concert night (and coordinating a crew for it) a whole lot easier. Launching on Feb. 16, Snapchat and Ticketmaster have created a new feature, called Ticketmatcher, that offers users concert recommendations based on their interests, locations, and friends’ activity. Plus, there’s a dating app-esque function that lets you swipe yay or nay on potential performances.

Whether you’re a music fanatic in need of a concert companion, or lover of live music in need of recommendations nearby, Snapchat’s latest feature aims to make the experience of finding live events more social and less stressful.

Here’s a full run-down on how to use the new tool.

How To Use Ticketmatcher On Snapchat To Find Live Events

Snapchat

If you’ve ever wished there was a dating app for finding the perfect match for your weekend plans, look no further than Ticketmatcher. Located in the Chat section of Snapchat (the speech bubble on the bottom tab of your screen), Ticketmatcher offers you event options in a swipe-right and swipe-left format. Users will be prompted with different concerts that they can mark as being interested in — or pass on.

To get started, head to your Snapchat Chat bar and click on the Rocket icon. From there, you will be given a brief survey to gauge your interests. Then, Ticketmatcher will offer you a selection of upcoming events based on your favorite genres and performers that you can swipe right or left on. If you swipe right on an event, you will be notified of any fellow Snapchat friends who are also interested, whom you can then chat to make plans with. You can also navigate directly from Ticketmatcher to Ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

How To Find Nearby Events Using Snap Maps

If you’re more focused on geographical proximity than proximity to your interests, you can also discover nearby events through a new layer on Snap Maps. To do so, open Snap Maps and check off the Ticketmaster logo on the right sidebar of the screen. This will expand a layer on your Snap Maps showing events happening nearby. This feature is especially useful if you’ve found yourself craving last-minute live music plans, since you can also see any friends who happen to be close to the venue nearby via Snap Maps.

Over the FOMO of realizing via next-day Snapchat stories that your work wife was a few rows behind you at a concert the night prior? Ticketmatcher to the rescue.