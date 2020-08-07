It's every coffee drinker's favorite time of the year because pumpkin season is almost back at Starbucks. And while this means the return of everyone's go-to Pumpkin Spice Latte is just around the corner, Starbucks has a whole lineup of pumpkin-flavored goodies across grocery stores nationwide that’ll keep us satisfied until then. Ahead of the PSL’s much-anticipated unknown return, a few fall favorites are back on the shelves and are ready for drinking.

If you’re a regular at the coffee chain, you probably already know that Starbucks has been short of some of its signature drinks and supplies this year — oat milk, hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, lemonade — which makes it understandable why you may worry about a later return date. However, your worries should be set aside because just a little over two weeks ago, a (potential) Starbucks barista uploaded a suspiciously exciting photo to Reddit.

The Reddit post reads, “First pumpkin spice delivery/And so it begins,” along with a photo of the “Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Sauce,” and the classic Lord Of The Rings’ “And so it begins...” meme. Although this hasn’t been confirmed by Starbucks, it’s a pretty good sign us regulars have nothing to be worried about.

Although Starbucks hasn’t given much indication to when the signature drink is making its comeback, we can look at years past — from 2011 to 2017 to be specific. The official return date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte is usually in the first week of September. However, those years also had an early release date that hovered around Aug. 30, with Starbucks bringing back the PSL as early as Aug. 25 in 2020. The PSL usually returns on the third Tuesday of August every year.

Aside from the Pumpkin Spice Latte hopefully returning for its 18th year, Starbucks released its new Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer to grocery stores. The creamer is a rich blend of almond milk and oat milk crafted with Starbucks signature blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The creamer is a perfect addition to any coffee that needs an extra boost of flavor.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Another fun and new addition to grocery stores near you is the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. This smooth cold brew is now easier than ever for you to make at home. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg craft this incredibly delicious fall concentrate.

While it's still technically summer, the return of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and all of its other fall treats means that it's autumn in our heads. All we need now is some sweater weather.

Additional reporting by Syeda Khaula Saad and Siena Gagliano.