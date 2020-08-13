15 Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer Hacks For Your Fall Drinks & Desserts

'Tis the season to put pumpkin spice in everything. Whether you're looking to use up some extra coffee creamer or just want to test your pumpkin spice limits, there is a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer hack for you. Prepare your pumpkin spice space accordingly.

While we await the much-anticipated return of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, we can still get our fill of PSL at home. This month, Starbucks’ range of fall grocery products hit shelves in major retailers across the country. In addition to new flavors like maple pecan and salted caramel mocha, this range (of course) includes Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer. It in itself is a PSL hack. Don’t have time to wait for or whip up a full-on pumpkin spice latte? Add some PSL creamer to your cup of coffee and you’re good to go.

Lest you think you can’t make it through an entire bottle of PSL coffee creamer before pumpkin spice season is far gone, fear not: there are plenty of delicious and easy ways to use up extra coffee creamer. Here are 15 recipes to turn your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer into anything from cake to bread to a boozy happy hour drink.

1 Whipped PSL Coffee Shutterstock How do you improve upon perfection? With pumpkin spice, of course. Make an easy upgrade to your whipped coffee by adding a splash of pumpkin spice creamer. It'll turn your summer go-to into your fall favorite.

2 Pumpkin Spice Pancakes Using your favorite pancake recipe, swap some of the milk for your flavored creamer. You also might want to adjust the sugar since the creamer is already sweet. Regardless, you can have your PSL and eat it, too.

3 Pumpkin Spice Latte Shake Sub in some of your PSL creamer for your milk of choice in your next shake. Bonus points if you use Trader Joe's pumpkin ice cream.

4 Pumpkin Spice Crepes Go all out for your next brunch with this pumpkin spice crepe recipe from International Delight. Ideally paired with a pumpkin spice latte and your most autumnal garb.

5 Pumpkin Spice Muffins Coffee mate Make every part of your breakfast pumpkin spice. Coffee mate's muffin recipe uses a half cup of creamer for extra PSL flavor.

6 Pumpkin Spice Truffles Turn your creamer into truffles... that can turn into hot chocolate. International Delight's truffle recipe transforms pumpkin spice creamer into cute pumpkin-shaped chocolate truffles, which you can melt in hot milk for a cup of hot cocoa.

7 Pumpkin Spice Baked Oatmeal Silk's baked oatmeal recipe adds a cup-and-a-half of flavored creamer to your standard baked oatmeal recipe. Customize your oatmeal however you see fit: chopped walnuts, chocolate chips, a little bit of espresso powder.

8 Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream This recipe from Fresh Simple Home uses just one ingredient: coffee creamer. If you've got salt, ice, a Ziploc bag, and some patience, you can turn your pumpkin spice creamer into pumpkin spice ice cream.

9 Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookies Upgrade your standard sugar cookie with a splash of pumpkin spice creamer. International Delight's sugar cookie recipe adds a couple ounces of creamer for a more flavorful cookie.

10 Tres Leches Cake Shutterstock Dunkin' tres leches cake recipe uses just five ingredients: cake mix, condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy cream, and coffee creamer. Just sub in your PSL creamer and top your tres leches cake with cinnamon, nuts, or whatever you want. The world is your pumpkin spice oyster.

11 PSL Cheesecake Dip This cheesecake dip recipe from Crazy for Crust gets its flavor from coffee creamer. Thus making it the perfect vessel for your extra pumpkin spice creamer.

12 Pumpkin Bread This quick pumpkin bread recipe from A Treats Affair uses pumpkin spice creamer in the batter. The icing on the cake? The icing also uses pumpkin spice creamer.

13 Pumpkin Spice Frosting Your standard buttercream frosting recipe uses milk, butter, and powdered sugar. Instead of milk, use a few splashed of your pumpkin spice creamer for frosting perfect for any autumnal treat.

14 Pumpkin Spice Ganache This ganache recipe from The Slow Roasted Italian uses just two ingredients: chocolate chips and coffee creamer. Try using white chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet chocolate to really make the pumpkin spice pop.

15 Pumpkin Spice White Russian Switch up your standard White Russian recipe, which typically combines vodka, Kahlua, and heavy cream. Swap out the heavy cream for your creamer and you essentially have a boozy PSL.

If you're looking to get even more adventurous, pretty much any dessert recipe with milk can be adjusted to include creamer instead. There is really no wrong way to pumpkin spice.