Valentine's Day is, if nothing else, an excuse to consume all things pink, sugary, and sweet. While Starbucks hasn't announced any of their 2021 Valentine's Day line-up, there are plenty of Starbucks secret Valentine's Day menu drinks you'll want to try in the meantime. They're pink! They're sweet! They will be the delicious Valentine you deserve.

Last year, Starbucks' Valentine's Day menu was full of sweets, treats, and yummy deals. They ran a happy hour the day before Valentine's Day, offering buy one, get one drinks from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Fingers crossed the same will be true this year.

Fortunately, you won’t need to wait around to give the secret menu a try as it utilizes menu items available all year. Just a reminder: the secret menu is not an official Starbucks menu. So, if you order a “Raspberry Cheesecake Frapp,” your barista will have no idea what you’re talking about. Also, be nice to your barista. Tip generously. Apologize a few times if you feel inclined.

Now that that’s settled, here are 15 Starbucks secret Valentine's Day menu drinks you’ll want to try. Whether you prefer your drinks with a hearty caffeine kick or just want something pink and gorgeous, there’s something on this list for you.

1 Valentine’s Day Frapp The Starbucks Secret Menu, an unofficial site that has all things secret menu, has concocted what they've dubbed the Valentine's Day Frappuccino. Order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino, but ask for it to be made with white mocha instead of regular mocha. Ask for a couple pumps of raspberry syrup and voila! A drink that's equal parts fruity, chocolatey, and pink.

2 Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino This drink requires a little bit of explanation but the result is, as its name suggests, a drink that tastes like strawberry shortcake. Per the Starbucks Secret Menu recipe, ask for Strawberry Juice filled to the first line of the cup and your milk of choice to the next line. Then, ask them to blend a couple scoops of Vanilla Bean powder, a few pumps of White Mocha syrup, and a pump of Toffee Nut Syrup with a Creme base and ice. Then, top it all off with whipped cream. Or you could use the above TikTok recipe for a similar result.

3 Pink Drink With Sweet Cream This drink is perfect if you're looking for something unique but don't want to give your barista a laundry list of items and substitutions. Just ask for a grande iced Pink Drink with Vanilla Sweet Cold Foam. The result is a drink almost too pretty to drink. Almost.

4 Love Bug Frappuccino Blog Totally The Bomb is known for its brilliant Starbucks drink ideas. The Love Bug Frappuccino is no different. First, order a Grande Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino. Ask for one pump of raspberry syrup, a scoop of java chips, and mocha drizzle and cookie crumbles on top. It's like all your favorite Valentine's Day treats wrapped up into one delicious drink.

5 The Dirty Valentine Shutterstock Calm down — The Dirty Valentine is dubbed as such because it's got coffee in it. Start by asking for a Cafe Vanilla Frappuccino. Then ask for strawberry sauce and java chips to be added in. Have it topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle and enjoy!

6 The Love Bean The Love Bean is the drink you'll want to get if you're craving something pink. Ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with a couple of pumps of raspberry. Have it topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls and sip away.

7 Love On The Rocks Like a delicious mocktail, Love On The Rocks is fruity, sweet, and served on ice. Ask for a Berry Hibiscus Refresher without the blackberries. Have your barista replace the water with apple juice and add a pump or two of raspberry syrup. Top it off with a splash of Passion Iced Tea and enjoy.

8 Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino A cheesecake you can drink! To order the Raspberry Cheesecake Frappuccino just ask for a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino with a pump or two of Raspberry Syrup added in. That's it!

9 White Chocolate Strawberry Frapp More of a white chocolate-covered strawberry person? The White Chocolate Strawberry Frapp is what you seek. Ask for a Venti Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino, two pumps of White Mocha, and no purée. Top with whipped cream and holiday toppings (if they're still available). The result is as sweet as it sounds.

10 Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frapp If you're a fan of chocolate-covered strawberries, this is the drink for you. To order a Chocolate-covered Strawberry Frappuccino, ask for a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino with java chips added in. Have your barista top it off with a mocha drizzle for an extra chocolatey drink. TikTok has a few other ways to order a chocolate-covered strawberry drink if you're looking for a different variation.

11 Java Berry Originally, the Java Berry drink was a combination of a Java Chip Frappuccino topped with the pink raspberry-infused whipped cream. Unfortunately, Starbucks no longer carries their raspberry-infused whipped cream. Instead, ask for a few pumps of raspberry syrup to be added to your Java Chip Frappuccino.

12 Rose Gold Drink The rose gold trend is over when the Starbucks secret menu says it's over. To try out the Rose Gold Drink for yourself, you'll need to ask for a Venti Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with no water, peach juice, four pumps of pineapple ginger and three pumps of raspberry.

13 Blended Pink Drink thr This one is as simple as it sounds but the results no less delicious. To get a blended Pink Drink, order a Pink Drink with extra ice and strawberry purée. Then, asked for it to be double-blended and ta-da! A smoothie-esque version of the iconic Pink Drink.

14 Strawberry Peach Drink The Strawberry Peach Drink starts with a Strawberry Acai Lemonade, adds in peach juice, gets double blended, and is topped with whipped cream. It will be like the most delicious smoothie you've ever tasted.

15 Pink Starburst Frapp You've likely already heard of the Pink Starburst Frappuccino, and Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to give it a try. Start by ordering a blended Strawberry Lemonade (ask for less purée). Have them add a pump of raspberry and a few pumps of vanilla. If you've ever wanted to drink a pink Starburst, this is the Frapp for you.

Or you could just order what you want and have your barista write "I Love You" on your cup. Thus, making every drink a Valentine's Day drink.