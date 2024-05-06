Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Whether you’re stressing about bills or feeling particularly savvy, it never hurts to get a little more insight when it comes to your finances.

To find out what’s in store for your wallet in the week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled tarot cards to answer three money-related questions.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

When the Knight of Wands shows up in a tarot reading, you know it’s time to take action. According to Wang, this card symbolizes energy and enthusiasm, as evidenced by the rearing horse. It also points to confidence and the desire to make a change.

“Whether it’s a new investment or a business idea you’ve been pondering, the Knight of Wands encourages you to pursue it with passion and determination,” he says. This is your week to ask for a raise, invest a chunk of money, or start a side hustle.

That said, a good knight would never rush into battle without a plan. According to Wang, you should only take calculated risks when it comes to your finances this week, not reckless decisions. Do your research to make sure you know what’s what, and then take the plunge.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The Wheel of Fortune represents destiny, success, and good luck, and it also stands for the cyclical, always spinning nature of life. When it comes to money-related stressors, this card serves as a reminder that change is constant and that cash can flow in just as easily as it flows out.

“If financial anxiety has been a constant companion, this card suggests adopting a more flexible and adaptable outlook,” says Wang. “Understanding that financial highs and lows are part of life can liberate you from constant worry.”

While it can be stressful to drop a bunch of money on rent or groceries, it doesn’t help to panic or overthink it. To ease your stress as much as possible, Wang suggests focusing on what you can control, like budgeting and saving — and also keeping in mind that the wheel is always turning.

This card can also indicate that a bit more luck is about to come your way. “As the Wheel of Fortune is associated with Jupiter in astrology, it is a great omen that any bad situation will soon be turned into good,” he says.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Emperor — who, let’s be honest, looks super serious on his throne — is said to represent power, structure, authority, and discipline. According to Wang, the appearance of this card means your career is about to be heavily influenced by authority figures.

It’s possible that you’re going to step into a leadership role this week, maybe via a promotion, but this card could also indicate that you’re about to be impacted by the decisions of your boss or management. Either way, “the Emperor advises a strategic, organized, and authoritative approach to your career endeavors,” says Wang.

Instead of losing your cool under pressure, try to keep the Emperor’s strong energy in mind as you take it all on. “Focus on solidifying your position, defining clear goals, and establishing boundaries,” he says. “This card indicates that stability and order, achieved through hard work and leadership, will be crucial to your career progression this week.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor