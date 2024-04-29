Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If money-related stress has got you down, it might feel right to take a deep breath, shuffle a few cards, and see what a tarot deck has to say.

To find out what’s in store for your financial week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, did the honors by pulling three tarot cards to answer a few money-related questions — and he also shared some much-needed advice.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Lovers card seems like it should be all about dating and romance, but it actually represents harmony and alignment, as well as other types of relationships and the choices you make.

As it relates to your finances this week, “the Lovers card suggests that a significant decision regarding your [money] is on the horizon,” says Wang. “This decision may involve prioritizing between wants and needs, or it might relate to a major purchase or investment that has been on your mind.”

This card is a reminder to balance practicality with passion before you take the plunge. While it might be nice to splash out for pricy concert tickets or a newer car, Wang recommends keeping your long-term goals in mind.

Before you press purchase, he suggests doing your research and also pausing long enough to reflect and think about the future. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment, but the Lovers cards reminds you to focus on your overall financial wellbeing.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you know anything about tarot, then The Tower card might send shivers down your spine, especially if you’re already anxious about your bank account. It’s associated with sudden changes, as well as danger, destruction, and liberation — as evidenced by the dramatic burning tower. Yikes.

However, this doesn’t necessarily spell disaster. “In the context of your finances, it serves as a wake-up call to reassess your financial foundations,” says Wang. “The Tower suggests that feeling less anxious about money requires confronting and demolishing any unstable or unsustainable financial practices you’re currently engaged in.”

Are you ignoring bills? Throwing your budget to wind? Or do you feel like you’re tumbling further into debt? If so, “this card is a push towards rebuilding on a more secure, honest foundation,” he says. “Whether it means reassessing investments, scrutinizing spending habits, or consolidating debt, The Tower encourages you to tear down what isn’t working to make way for a more stable financial future.”

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Take a look at this bright yellow card with its happy, cheering people and bouquets of flowers. Its upbeat vibe means there’s a good chance you’ll have a fantastic week at work.

“The Four of Wands brings a positive message of celebration, stability, and success,” says Wang. “In terms of your career, this card indicates a period of recognition, possibly related to a project completion or achieving a significant milestone.”

In other words, you might get your own flowers in the coming days, so get ready to celebrate. The Four of Wands also suggests that more perks will come your way as a result of this recognition, like extra cash.

“The Four of Wands encourages you to enjoy the fruits of your labor, signaling that your hard work is paying off and contributing to your financial stability.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor