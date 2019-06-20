The Best Career For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Have you felt called to a certain career field? If so, your zodiac sign may be responsible for your professional destiny. Since your birth chart can tell you about your habits and quirks, it makes sense that there are some qualities that magnetize a specific profession. After all, as Emily Ridout, MA, a professional yoga and astrology teacher, tells Bustle, "the energies of certain signs do thrive in certain career fields and professional situations."

If your job matches up with your values and fulfills your sense of purpose, it might be because it aligns with your sun sign’s needs and motivations. That being said, the best career for your zodiac sign could blend the energies of your whole birth chart. "Every person contains all twelve zodiac signs in their chart, just with different emphases," Ridout says. "If you’re a Libra sun and a Virgo rising sign, for example, you might need to mix the energies of those two signs to find a good professional fit." Weighing the different energies in your chart can give you a better idea of what vocation meshes well, even if it takes time to get to a place you can flourish professionally.

“Looking at your birth chart for career guidance and tapping into your purpose could be better than any career advisor's suggestions,” Imani Quinn, astrologer and co-author of Astrology SOS, tells Bustle. “Your birth chart knows your communication style, your passion language and what attributes you’re attaining to in this life.”

If you want to look deeper than your sun sign, another way to use astrology in your professional life is to consider your Mars sign. Mars is the planet related to all things related to ambition and passion, including your career. If your Mars sign is stationed in executive Capricorn, for example, you’ll likely gravitate toward a leadership position like a CEO. Another way is to look at your astrological house (though you’ll need to know your birth time along with your birthplace to see your house placements). The tenth house governs your career and public image, so for example, if nurturing Cancer is sitting in your tenth house, you’ll likely feel fulfilled in jobs involving caretaking, children, or the home, since Cancer rules these concepts.

Skills and experience are only a few things that factor in your career field, but it’s worth considering what jobs align with your zodiac sign’s personality, especially if you get the entire picture using your birth chart. Curious to know how the stars affect your professional life? Keep reading to see the best career for your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries’ Best Career: Entrepreneur Aries are self-sufficient trailblazers, so they aren’t afraid to kick off new business ideas. They’re cardinal fire signs, so they know how to take initiative and aren’t afraid to take risks. Their willingness for action combined with their leadership skills give them the edge they need to pioneer, say, a startup. “Aries are fearless self-starters with a knack for vision, which is great for a visionary,” explains Quinn. “Aries would make great entrepreneurs because of their tenacity and willingness to try something even if they fail.” Aries also tends to have a lot of energy, which they bring with them wherever they go. Their passion can be incredibly inspiring, and often serves as a great motivator for others. Their need for control and independence inspires others to be a leader of their own vision.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus’ Best Career: Romance Novelist Taureans are heavily influenced by their planetary ruler, Venus, so they know a thing or two about love. Between their ability to connect to the more romantic parts of life and their earth sign practicality, they make great creative writers, specifically in the romance niche. “Taurus is notorious for loving love and luxury. Taurus can shine the brightest if they get to do their own thing,” explains Quinn. “Daydreaming in romance novels is a novelty they could turn into writing, taking others on romantic adventures.” Ridout concurs that these traits make Taurus the best authors, since they can create adventures for other people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. From experience, Taurus knows what makes a good book, and can often channel that knowledge into a successful writing career.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini’s Best Career: Influencer Geminis are witty, fun, and outgoing. As mutable air signs, they’re flexible, easy-going, and extremely social. Their ability to attract a party and relate to others makes them good for a career involving social media — not to mention their extremely bright ideas that keep people watching. And they also know how to command a room, which is why they make excellent media personalities. The perfect way for them to fuse their career and their social life? it’s as an influencer. “Geminis are curious and the life of the party. They aren’t afraid to push the buttons, and their charisma is something insatiable,” says Quinn. With their connections and large influence, they have the tools they need to thrive in the social world. “When Geminis allow themselves to be 100% themselves no matter how many times it shifts, the inspiration sparks. Creativity is a strong suit for this zodiac sign.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancer’s Best Career: Caretaker Cancers have a nurturing touch largely due in part to their ruler, the moon, which is all about emotions and the inner self. Their deep understanding of feelings grants them the compassion they need to care for others, whether for children, elderly people, or in an environment that deals with the home. “Cancers are intuitive and motherly. They would make great nannies, or stay-at-home moms or dads, as they have an overflow of love and care to give,” explains Quinn. “Cancers are highly intuitive and would make great healers, as they can attune to anyone's energy.” Even more important for these roles is keeping a cool head under pressure. It isn't easy to ruffle a Cancer, and patience is important when working closely with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo’s Best Career: Entertainer Leos are ruled by the sun, and as such, they believe they have a lot to offer those around them in terms of entertainment. What’s more, they’re also ruled by the fifth house of creativity: they’re naturally magnetized by the arts, so would thrive as a performer. “Leos are the charismatic showstoppers we all love to adore. Leos are creative and very expressive. The best place for Leo is on the stage as an actor, musician, or TV personality,” Quinn says. It doesn’t matter what type of field of entertainment a Leo pursues. According to Quinn, “anything that allows the attention to be on them so they can give a show.” Because their confidence tends to inspire others, if a Leo were to go into the field of career or life counseling, for example, they'd likely find that others want to follow them, be inspired by them, and learn their ways.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgo’s Best Career: Doctor Virgos are organized and take practical matters seriously. As rulers of the sixth house of health and routine, Virgos are altruists who are drawn to the reality of medicine and wellness. For this reason, they’d thrive in a place they can exercise compassion and their wicked smarts. “Virgos are meticulous perfectionists, so working within medicine or another PhD program that entails a lot of research would be great for them due to their ability to look at small details and work for the long haul satisfaction,” explains Quinn. Ridout says that serving as a doctor or nurse will also satisfy Virgo’s deep urge to organize, while also connecting to their central value of being virtuous. Thanks to their precise way of thinking, Virgos may find themselves sailing through med school, or snagging up health certifications with ease. And once they get a foothold in this field, they may find they're everyone's favorite doctor, due to their caring nature.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra’s Best Career: Matchmaker When your ruling planet is romantic and loving Venus like Libra, the concept of relationships takes on a serious meaning. Libra is represented by the scales of justice, so fairness is important to them, and they can use their objectivity and intention of romance and apply it in their professional lives. “Libra are social butterflies of the zodiac and love being around people and would do great as match-makers. They have a knack for getting to know qualities in others and contemplating how those qualities balance out with others,” explains Quinn. “Pair this ability with their love for love, and they would be elated to see happy couples coming together from their doing.” Through their passion and dedication, Libras would allow romance to fuel their purpose, all while making meaningful changes to those around them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio’s Best Career: Artist "Whether a musician or a filmmaker, Scorpios create from a deep well of emotion, and aren’t susceptible to being changed by the outside world," Ridout says. "This makes [a Scorpio] seemingly immune to the influence of critics," which is a trait that can serve them well in the arts. While they can listen to others and take advice, negative opinions aren't going to crush their nerve, or make them quit. Scorpios are hardworking and will see their ideas through to fruition while drawing from their inner creativity along the way. And these two traits are highly valuable when making something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius’ Best Career: Diplomat It’s difficult for Sagittarians to sit still, so they need a career where they can explore other countries. Since they’re ruled by the tenth house of philosophy, they also crave higher knowledge. For these reasons, the archer would fare well in the field of foreign relations. “Sagittarians are always up for an adventure, new experiences, people, and cultural education. They would make great international diplomats, as it would satisfy their desire for travel and they would love the intellectual conversations at the obligatory dinners,” explains Quinn. With their love for learning, these fire signs would also make great professors. "[Sagittarians] are fun and interesting, so they’re sure to keep the students engaged," Ridout says. They can tell a captivating story and teach something in a totally new way, making them inspiring to listen to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorn’s Best Career: CEO Thanks to their planetary ruler, Saturn, Capricorns are bosses, through and through. Saturn is focused on discipline and hard work, so trust that the sea-goat is always willing to put in the work of a business mogul. And whatever their passion, "they’re the most likely to turn it into a business," Ridout says. They may find themselves leading a startup, and bringing new ideas to the public, or rising through the ranks at their current job. “Capricorn is the sign of stability, tradition and being a boss. They’d make great CEOs for anything in the business sector, as they have a great desire and ability to create and uphold structures,” explains Quinn. “No goal goes incomplete for a Capricorn, they are dedicated to their work and will find success.” Capricorns aren't just bosses but good bosses. They’re responsible, practical, and punctual. They want to lead, but also have a strong desire to make the world a better place.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Best Career: Elected Official Aquarians are ruled by the disruptive Uranus, the planet that’s all about change and rebellion. These air signs need to feel like they’re part of a change in order to feel purposeful. Because of their passionate hearts to progress society forward, they’d make excellent leaders as elected officials, where they can help create legislation that will support underserved communities, or as an activist. “Aquarius energy values the creation of a more fun, free world," Ridout says. But they know this can't happen when there's poverty and inequality, hence their strong pull towards humanitarianism. "Aquarians will find great joy in giving to others and creating systems that aid," she says. “Aquarius’ are thought-leaders who are focused most on humanity, and are naturally highly intelligent. There have been many Presidents of the United States that were Aquarius, as it was their biggest purpose to serve humanity, and change things for the greater good as they saw fit,” explains Quinn. “Whether it’s running for President, leading a non-profit organization or running for Senate, Aquarius is a change maker for humanity at their core.” As long as Aquarius sticks to their morals and follows their instincts to help others, they will do well.