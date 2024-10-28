A Tarot Reading About Money: Week Of October 28 – November 3, 2024

Happy Halloween! This week’s money tarot reading has a spooky edge to it, as some of the more darkly-themed cards of the Major Arcana decided to show their faces. But with a new month and a new moon kicking off the day after Halloween, there’s plenty of hopefulness here, too. Tough times always end eventually, so consider this lunation clean slate for your goals.

If you need a little direction in finances and career, these tarot cards I pulled will help guide you through the week. Read on to find out more.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

No matter what’s going on in your professional or financial life right now, the tarot is very clear about what you need to be aware of this week: Everything will be OK! The Ten Of Cups is one of the most hopeful and auspicious cards of the bunch, indicating fulfillment and emotional alignment. Money doesn’t buy happiness, but you can rest assured that you will have all your needs met and that finding a silver lining in whatever’s happening this week will be easy.

If money has been stressful lately, trust that the skies are clearing and the storm clouds are giving way to rainbows — and perhaps there’s even a pot of gold at the end. If your bank account is already in good standing, consider this a reminder to bask in the abundance you’re blessed to have.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Simply worrying about things is usually a waste of time, as all that rumination won’t change the outcome. And sometimes, external forces beyond your control will shape your circumstances without you having any say at all — much like the powerful bolt of lightning that’s struck on the tarot’s Tower card. Change is scary, and there may be some shake-ups in your financial life right now that are making you feel unstable. If that’s the case, anxiety is a reasonable reaction! But this week, it might be helpful to practice some non-attachment and try to surrender to what’s happening. Remember: tough stuff happens, life goes on, and you’ve gotten through everything thrown your way thus far. Remind yourself that this situation is no different.

The Tower can certainly indicate chaos and turmoil, but after that dust settles, you’ll find that the ground is fertile and ripe for new growth. Trust the process and be ready to build something made to last once the Tower card’s done tower-ing.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The day after Halloween brings a powerful new moon in Scorpio — a deep water sign all about transformation and extremes. So there’s no more appropriate card for this week’s vibes than the Death card. While its presence may feel a little spooky, you shouldn’t take it literally. What it’s really about is inevitable endings and massive rebirths. So this week, prepare for some pivotal shifts in your professional life that could mark the end of a chapter and the start of a brand-new one.

Career-wise, this could manifest as having an important client or colleague resign, deciding to suddenly halt a project, or hitting a breaking point with your current position that you find hard to come back from. But change is a good thing — especially with so much of Scorpio season’s alchemical energy influencing the current cosmic landscape. And with an auspicious new moon arriving this week to offer a fresh start to all zodiac signs, it’s the perfect time to say goodbye to something that isn’t working and start planting seeds for whatever comes next.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.