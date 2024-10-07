Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Abundant planet Jupiter stations retrograde this week, giving everyone a chance to slowly review their relationship to luck, fortune, and growth. When it comes to work and financial matters this week, take your time and ask for help when you need it.

I pulled a few cards to offer you some additional cosmic guidance, so here’s your money tarot reading for the week ahead:

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

When it comes to making money moves this week, the Three Of Pentacles wants you to tap the people around you for help instead of feeling like you have to make every decision alone — because teamwork makes the dream work, and smart people ask questions. Even if you don’t share your bills or finances with anyone else, you may find that opening up to trusted confidants, business partners, or professionals about your fiscal situation and getting some advice is exactly what you need to feel more informed and make the most of your investments.

If you’re considering buying stocks or otherwise putting your cash toward something important, consult with someone who might know more about the current market than you do. If you need help cleaning up your spending habits and creating a solid budget, meet up with a financially savvy friend who might have some useful tips. It may even be a good time to hire someone like a financial advisor or business coach if that’s something you’ve been considering. Whatever you do, you don’t need to go at it alone. No one’s an expert at everything, and there’s no shame in asking for advice.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Getting rid of money anxiety? In this economy? That’s no easy task — especially if you’ve recently experienced financial hardships or unforeseen expenses. Even if you’re in a more comfortable place now, you may still feel on edge when it comes to money — almost like you need to watch your back as you await the next expense. But the most important message of the Nine Of Wands card is that you are more resilient than you think, so now is not the time to give up. You may feel a bit beaten down by debts or other stressful situations, but don’t let that discourage you from pulling yourself together and carrying on.

There are better times to come, and you’re probably closer to security and success than you think. Because even after all the setbacks and stresses you may have faced, guess what? You’re still standing, you’re still here, and you’re still OK. There’s a lot to be said about being able to weather the dark and stormy times. If you’re feeling anxious or triggered about your money situation right now, reel in your spending a little bit to give yourself more cushion. Being a bit more conservative with your cash temporarily could help make you feel a little more in control and able to manage your finances.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Four Of Cups card depicts someone sitting pensively in front of three cups. An additional cup has popped out of thin air beside him, but he appears unmoved, still quietly contemplating. Similarly, you may have several options to choose from in your professional life this week, but that doesn’t mean you need to make an immediate decision! If you’re not feeling very passionate or confident about a new project, job opportunity, or other work-related endeavor, sit back and try to buy yourself some time. Something else coming will be a much better fit, so if you can take a beat to contemplate the pros and cons, do so. Saying “yes” to the first offer you receive may not be the best plan right now.

However, the Four Of Cups can sometimes appear when you’re dragging your heels on something for a little too long. This could be because you’re feeling burnt out or stuck in a monotonous routine at work, and perhaps aren’t paying attention to the importance of the career opportunities that are emerging. Make sure you’re staying present enough to know when a special offer has come along. When it’s right, you’ll feel it.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.