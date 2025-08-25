Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 25 – 31

Your card for the week is the Four of Swords, which represents rest, peace, self-protection, and the feeling of rejuvenation. The message of this card is especially nice to see at the end of one season and the start of another.

When the Four of Swords shows up in a tarot reading, you can take it as a sign to slow way down — if only for a second. If you’ve been going at full speed all summer long with getaways or a busy work schedule, it might mean you’re a little more burnt out than you realize and in need of some R&R.

In the days leading up to Friday, see what you can do to take extra good care of yourself. It might mean going to bed a little earlier, muting Slack notifications after hours, or saying no to covering for a coworker at the last-minute. If you can get away with it, lie as low as possible.

For some, this sleepy vibe will last through Labor Day. While everyone else is jetting off to the beach, you might be in the mood to stay home, sleep in, and marathon a few movies. Your time off might not be Instagram-worthy, but it’ll be just what you needed.

For others, the Four of Swords represents a period of calm before chaos. Snag a nap, girl, because you’re about to go nonstop. Rest now so you’re fully charged up for a girl’s weekend away, and can land running straight into fall. If you’re planning on frolicking in pumpkin patches or going hard for Halloween, prioritize your peace while you can.

Since the swords represent the mind, this card is a sign to give yourself a mental break, most of all. Hang out by yourself and reflect on your summer. If it didn’t live up to your expectations, breathe out, let it go, and then take some time to reset and plan out the rest of the year. If it was way too busy, challenging, or stressful, take some time to recharge.

Even if you can’t slow down this week, there are ways to embrace the Four of Swords while on-the-go. If you’re traveling, have a moment of mindfulness on the plane. If you’re stuck at work, meditate over your morning coffee. It’s all about fitting some rest into the week.

