Manifesting is the idea that you can make a goal reality by thinking about it often and sending positive energy out into the universe. It’s said that the clearer you picture your ideal future, the more likely it is to come true, and it’s why many people add manifesting to their daily routine.

It often means vision boarding, reciting morning mantras, or journaling affirmations like “I am successful” or “I am in a happy relationship.” It sounds simple enough, but the constant wishing and wanting can lead to something called “manifestation burnout,” according to Shawna Thibodeau, a spiritual coach, meditation teacher, and author of The Light That Shines Through.

Thibodeau has experienced this burnout firsthand. She used to manifest regularly by blasting music, dancing around her home, and thanking the universe for things she wanted as if she already had them. It sounds fun and effective, but after five years of manifesting this way, she realized it felt stale.

Here’s the problem: Manifestation gets its magic from positive energy. If you feel burnt out or bored while doing it, you won’t be able to manifest with as much gusto — and it could explain why you aren’t seeing the results you’re looking for.

What Causes Manifestation Burnout?

According to Thibodeau, manifestation burnout can kick in if you’re manifesting in a way that doesn’t truly align with who you are. If morning affirmations have always felt pointless, for example, then it makes sense that repeating them every day would eventually wear you out.

It can also happen if you’ve outgrown your practice and are craving something new. For Thibodeau, this is what took the shine out of her dance parties. It just didn’t feel like “her” anymore.

Only focusing on the positives can lead to burnout, too. If you’re trying to manifest by being cheerful and upbeat, but at the same time you keep ignoring a darkness or a sadness in the back of your mind, it’s going to feel like you’re never really getting anywhere, she says. Ignoring that part of yourself can be tiring.

Thinking about the future all day, every day can do it, too. “You can get fatigued when you’re constantly looking for something that’s going to be better,” she says. “Even thinking, ‘I’m going to have a great day’ is future-oriented.”

What Does It Feel Like?

You might have manifestation burnout if your go-to practices — like vision boarding or reciting affirmations — no longer light you up.

“For me, it was like an intuitive nudge,” Thibodeau says. “It was starting to not feel as exciting, but then there was also this deeper intuitive nudge that was saying basically to me, ‘It's not this anymore.’ And that was very alarming for me to hear because it was my primary practice for five years.”

Other signs? Feeling bored, stuck, or tired, but it’s also a big clue if you’re no longer having success with your manifestations or feel stalled along the path towards your goals.

How To Fix Manifestation Burnout

If you think you’re experiencing manifestation burnout, Thibodeau recommends starting with rest days. It’s OK to take time off to do nothing, to reflect, and most important of all, to appreciate where you already are.

“If you've been manifesting for a while, you should try not striving for anything for a while,” she says. It’ll feel like a refreshing change of pace.

Letting go is also a big one. “It’s hard to admit, but manifesting is a form of control,” she says. Instead of trying to craft your ideal future 24/7, Thibodeau recommends being open to anything. “Welcome the dark, the light, and sit in a place of wholeness in that present moment,” she says. “Then let that practice lead your life.” When you do, the right things will find you.

