Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 8 - 14

Your pull for the week is Temperance, a major arcana card that represents balance, peace, and harmony, as well as patience and the need for moderation. If you feel like your life has been quietly spiraling out of control, then this one’s for you.

When Temperance pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a reminder to analyze your routine to see what needs to be adjusted. If you happen to be overdoing it — or even “underdoing it” — this is your cue to softly land somewhere in the middle.

If you feel checked out, stuck, or tired (even after a good bed rot), then it’s time to get up and brighten your brain with a cute, energizing hobby or a night out with a friend. Doing something different could help you regain that sparkle or shake you out of a rut.

If you feel overstimulated by everything and everyone, swing the pendulum the other way and schedule some downtime in the days ahead. That might mean reading, cooking, going for a walk, or putting your phone on DND.

It might also help to literally move at a slower pace. Take cues from this one TikTok user who refuses to rush as a way to regulate her nervous system, and another who recommends walking slowly as often as you can, calling it the “most rebellious thing you can do.” If it feels like you’ve been moving at warp speed, the change will feel glorious.

The Temperance card can also hint at a period of time that unfolds easily all on its own. Instead of feeling out of control or overly busy, this week will take on the vibe of an even drum beat that marches you through all of your tasks and to-dos with little to no drama.

Since this tarot card is all about balance and patience, it’s possible you’ll notice a greater sense of peace in your relationships, too. This is especially true for anyone who’s newly partnered. You’ll start to feel more familiar with each other’s energy and expectations, and it’ll make it easier to show up for one another.

If you do encounter a snag or two, whether it’s at work, with friends, or with your partner, fix it with a meeting of the minds. Temperance isn’t about winning or struggling for power, but it isn’t about giving up or giving in, either. Focus on collaboration this week, and it should be smooth sailing.

