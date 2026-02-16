Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of February 16 - 22

This week’s pull is the Queen of Swords, a card that represents emotional intelligence, independence, fairness, and the occasional criticism. She’s the perfect reminder that it’s not only OK to speak your mind, but that it’s actually pretty cool to do so.

This message will come as an encouraging nudge if you’ve been meaning to have a tough conversation, but are afraid to spit out how you feel. Maybe something less-than-ideal happened on Valentine’s Day and you’ve wanted to talk about with your partner, or your friend hurt your feelings in the group chat.

Whatever the case may be, the Queen of Swords wants you to trust the pang in your gut that tells you something isn’t quite right, and then find a way to fix it. It could mean having a heart-to-heart in person or sending a voice note that details how you feel.

If you skew toward people-pleasing tendencies (no shame), direct confrontation can seem rude. But trust the Queen — it’s actually the path toward healthy relationships. It’s tough, but try not to worry about being “likable” 100% of the time. People appreciate honesty and confidence more than you realize. This card is all about speaking your truth and setting boundaries, so let that be your theme for the week.

If you have a date on the horizon, take this as your cue to go in with a clear vision. Instead of playing coy or attempting to seem low-key, see how it feels to be fully transparent about what you want in a relationship. As you casually sip your cocktail, bring up the non-negotiables you’re seeking — both from a partner and life itself.

Lay it all out there so your date can decide if they’re on the same page. If you see each other again, you’ll know for sure it’s because they like the real you, not just a surface-level version. Watch how they react to your honesty, and then decide if they still seem like a good match.

Throughout the week, it’ll seem like you’re snappier and a little more energetic than usual. If you’ve been feeling foggy or out of it, this card suggests you’re about to lock back in. You’ll close loops and complete to-do lists at work and at home. Take some time to declutter — especially before Lunar New Year on Feb. 17 — and get clear on your goals. This is the perfect time to come up with a game plan.

