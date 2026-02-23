Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of February 23 - March 1

This week’s pull is the Seven of Pentacles, which represents patience, progress, perseverance, and planning. When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it hints that you aren’t quite grounded in the present. You might catch yourself zoning out or daydreaming about the future — kind of like the person on the card. Instead of living in the moment, there’s this sense that you’re waiting for your “real” life to begin.

There might even be a surge of frustration as you think about all the things you should be doing, but keep putting off for whatever reason. Why can’t you make any progress? Why are you being so lazy? These are the thoughts swirling in your head.

When it comes to overhauling your lifestyle or accomplishing long-term goals, it’s always much easier to stick to the status quo. You want to wake up early, but sleep in. You want to read more books, but scroll social media. It’s an all-too-familiar feeling, and it explains why the “sprint month” trend is going viral on TikTok.

A sprint month is when you lock into your to-do list for 30 days. Along with taking major steps towards your bigger goals, you also commit to living like the person you’ve always wanted to be. By the end of the month you should have a few new habits, and hopefully feel proud of all the progress you’ve made. This card might be your sign to give it a try.

That said, the Seven of Pentacles also reminds you enjoy the process and look for happiness wherever you are right now. Maybe you don’t have your dream job, a cushy apartment, or a perfect relationship, but what you’re doing today is just as valid. It’s OK to be where you are, and it’s also OK for change to happen slowly.

To feel better, look around and purposefully try to enjoy your current situation. Slow down and be in the moment, and remind yourself that today is real life too. If you genuinely still hate where you are, try to appreciate the journey that you’re on — hey, it could make for a great book someday — and plant a few seeds for your future self.

This mindset applies to your love life, too. If you just met someone new, you might feel compelled to speed through the “getting to know you” phase or go on a million dates in an effort to build familiarity. Everyone wants to get to that sweet spot in a relationship where you finally have a routine and feel comfortable around each other. But if you did that, you’d miss all the cute early relationship moments that make for great memories.

This pentacles card reminds you to have some patience, enjoy the process, and trust that things are unfolding as they should.

