Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 16 - 22

This week’s pull is the Seven of Wands, a card that’s all about protecting and defending your energy and your ideas. To steer clear of potential drama in the days ahead, look for ways to stay as grounded as possible. That might mean adding more walks into your routine, slowly sipping your coffee each morning like the main character in a movie, or going outside and digging in the dirt. Anything to feel at peace.

The goal is to give your nervous system a rest, just in case the week goes awry. If you sense that you’re about to get annoyed at any point, try your best to keep a level head. The Seven of Wands reminds you to not go overboard with your reactions.

That said, it’s more than OK to defend yourself. At work, you might need to back an idea or claim ownership of a project. In your relationship, you might need to set a few boundaries or explain how you’re feeling. Don’t be afraid to spell out exactly what you’re thinking, as long as you do it in a calm way. The message will be better received — and it’ll also keep your stress levels low.

The energy of this card might also crop up in sillier situations, like when you get drinks with friends and suddenly find yourself defending your love life. If you just matched with someone on a dating app, think twice before passing your phone around the table to show everyone their bio.

There’s a good chance at least one friend won’t “see the vision” and will try to talk you out of going on a first date. While it’s sometimes helpful to listen to people when they point out red flags, you don’t need to over-explain why you’re meeting someone for coffee. Snatch your phone back and change the subject.

The Seven of Wands could also be a sign to protect the boundaries you have with yourself. If you’re trying to lower your screen time before bed, for instance, ignore that little voice in your head that tells you to reach for your phone. Think about why you don’t want to doom-scroll — better sleep? less stress? — and stick to your plan.

For more, check out your horoscope.