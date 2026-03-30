Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 30 - April 5

Your pull for the week is the Nine of Cups, which is also known as “the wish card.” It represents emotional fulfillment, satisfaction, and success, and it suggests you’re heading into a time where everything is going your way.

The days ahead should feel easier than usual, and it’ll open you up to experience glimmers of gratitude at the most random times. Even if you’re typically tough to please, you’ll catch yourself smiling at texts, whistling while you work, and singing as you fold laundry.

A lot of this cheer can be chalked up to good, old-fashioned spring fever. There’s an excitement in the air for the first week of April: The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and you can literally feel yourself thawing.

This could be the week you take a risk and stash a few winter sweaters under your bed. Manifest warmer weather by sporting tank tops and skirts, even if it’s still a little chilly outside. To lean into your good mood even further, do a few things that scream “spring.” Go on a color walk and look for blossoms, treat yourself to a fresh pedicure, or grab an iced matcha and people watch in the park.

This is also the prime time to schedule a few hangouts. If you’re single, do some swiping and set up a date. If you’re in a relationship, plan a night out with your partner. And no matter what, send a mass text that invites all you friends over for dinner or drinks. How cute would it be to whip up a few cocktails while they chat on the couch?

At work, you might get a much-needed pat on the back for something you’ve been working on long-term, or recognition for a project that’s been chugging away in the background. It’ll be the perfect moment to FaceTime your mom and humble brag about your success.

It’s possible you’ll also feel extra content with what you have, versus feeling the primal pull of a spring shopping spree. If sales start to catch your eye, try writing a gratitude list not only to feel more fulfilled in general, but to make it less tempting to overspend. This is a nifty way to appreciate what you already own so you feel less inclined to whip out your credit card.

Since this is the wish card, it’s also an ideal time to manifest a few things for the future. A fun way to do so is with an acrostic name poem: write down your name and for each letter, list something you’d like to embody or achieve. Think about what you’d like to do and enjoy this spring, and trust it’ll all work out.

For more, check out your horoscope.