Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 22 - 28

Your card for the week is the cute and cozy Six of Cups, which represents reunions, familiarity, generosity, and a sense of healing. It’s a comforting card to see as you head into the first week of fall. Since this season is always steeped in nostalgia — the leaves are changing, the days are getting shorter, etc. — it’s the perfect time to reflect and reconnect with yourself, especially when it comes to hobbies and rituals that are just for you.

In the days ahead, think back to who you were five to 10 years ago. What did life look like then? Maybe you read two books a month without fail. Maybe you had a solid walking routine that took you winding through the city every morning before work. Maybe you had a Friday night pizza club with friends.

If you miss those memories, now’s a good time to fold a few of them back into your routine. The Six of Cups reminds you to tap into who you are at your core, and it also prods you ever so gently to remember what you love. Could this be your cue to stop letting a busy schedule get in the way of life’s little pleasures? I think so.

The Six of Cups is also about the art of reconnecting with people from your past, aka all the friends you accidentally left on read. It might mean planning a real reunion, like a get-together with your four college roommates, or something simpler, like a night out with friends you haven’t seen since June.

Even sending a quick “Hey, it’s been forever. How are you??” text to a long-lost friend could feel right, especially if they’ve been on your mind. In any case, carve out a moment this week to reply to messages, DMs, and missed FaceTimes, whether they’re three days old or three months.

Since this is a cups card, don’t be surprised if you feel extra in touch with your emotions in the days ahead, too. It might be what spurs these long-overdue reunions, but it could also show up as a much-needed release. Cut to you sobbing over a movie, unpacking an old trauma, or pouring your heart out to your partner. This card encourages you to let it flow.

