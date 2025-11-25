Thanksgiving week tends to be jam-packed — whether you’re participating in “Blackout Wednesday” outings with hometown friends, feasting with family on Thanksgiving day, shopping the pre-holiday sales on Black Friday, or all of the above. Good things are happening cosmically this time of year, though, as astrology of Thanksgiving 2025 brings some of the most beautiful planetary alignments of the whole season. Of course, there’s also some cosmic drama in the mix, so having a heads up on what’s happening in the stars will be helpful.

Overall, the astrology of Thanksgiving gives everyone plenty to feel grateful for, as the holiday happens to fall right in the midst of the most romantic days of the season. Love planet Venus will be in a deeply harmonious connection with both dedicated Saturn and lucky Jupiter on Thanksgiving — an alignment that’ll also positively activate communication-oriented Mercury, spiritual Neptune, and the emotion-centric moon, too. Relationships are solidifying and deepening now, and there’s potential for meaningful understanding between people who may have otherwise had conflict.

That said, don’t just throw all caution to the wind when it comes to how you navigate the day. Mercury retrograde started on Nov. 9, and it’ll still be in full swing until the Saturday after Thanksgiving — so be extra thoughtful about the way you communicate, and try not to take other people’s commentary too personally. Misunderstandings are all too easy to fall into now. Social signals can hit serious snags during this transit, and the ins and outs of your plans often get mixed up, too.

Here’s all the cosmic activity happening on Nov. 27 that should be on your radar as you go into Thanksgiving week.

Beware Of Mercury Retrograde

Let’s start with the toughest part of Thanksgiving’s astrology: Mercury retrograde. Gathering with large groups of friends or family members — some of whom might have very different values and opinions — can already be a recipe for social tension. To have the planet of communication backspinning adds a layer of messiness to the situation. Tread lightly when it comes to sensitive conversations, as old arguments could flare up and misunderstandings could cause frustrations.

Obviously, traveling is big during Thanksgiving, so you might want to brace for potential timing issues, as Mercury also rules logistical matters of all sorts. Hitting transportation delays and mixing up the details of an itinerary or invitation are common manifestations of this transit, so double-check your dates and times, and have some grace if you or someone else is running late.

A Sensitive Pisces Moon

At around 2:30 pm EST on Thanksgiving Day, the moon enters the dreamy and sensitive sign of Pisces — just in time for many people’s dinner gatherings. Having the moon in this go-with-the-flow water sign makes everyone a little softer and more sentimental. It’s easier to empathize with other people’s feelings now, which is great for bridging the gap between people who perhaps haven’t seen each other in a while.

However, Pisces moons tend to make you withdraw into your own world of daydreams and fantasies rather than engaging with reality. If tense subjects or conflicts arise, don’t beat yourself up if you find that you’d rather just gloss things over instead of addressing them. A spoonful of dissociation helps the medicine go down, and escapism is especially alluring during this transit. Just don’t turn to over-imbibing in the spiked cider.

Romantic Vibes Galore

Thanksgiving isn’t exactly a romance holiday, but some people may wind up struck with Cupid’s arrow this year. Amorous planet Venus is currently in seductive and deep-feeling Scorpio, heating up emotional connections from the inside out. On Thanksgiving, this heart-eyed planet will be in a gorgeous Grand Water Trine with commitment-oriented Saturn and abundant Jupiter, infusing relationships with a greater sense of depth, stability, and optimism.

Dreamy planet Neptune, communicative Mercury, and the emotional moon are also being activated by this trine in the days surrounding Thanksgiving, bringing clarity to matters of the mind and heart alike. These happen to be some of the best days of the season for finding love, so be grateful for the lavender haze.