These 3 Zodiac Signs May Find Love This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weekend is always buzzing with action — whether it’s gathering with your hometown friends on “Blackout Wednesday,” feasting on comfort foods while avoiding sensitive topics with family on Thanksgiving Day, or knocking out some holiday shopping on Black Friday. With so much going on at once, is there room for a holiday romance to blossom, too? This year, Thanksgiving week brings some of the most romantic astrology of the autumn season, so there’s plenty of potential for everything from a cuffing season fling to the start of something more committed. Thanks to some fortunate planetary alignments, there are a few zodiac signs who are especially likely to find love this Thanksgiving.

Let’s talk about what’s happening in the stars. Amorous planet Venus will be in the sultry and seductive sign of Scorpio throughout Thanksgiving week, giving matters of romance a smoldering edge. On Wednesday, Nov. 26 — sometimes dubbed “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving” — this heart-eyed planet will form a gorgeous grand trine with lucky Jupiter and committed Saturn in the water signs, bringing an abundance of heartfelt connections with long-lasting potential. A hometown fling can be fun, but what materializes this week could have slightly more serious undertones. What starts now may very well outlast cuffing season.

On Thanksgiving Day, the moon will dive into the dreamy and poetic sign of Pisces, giving everyone’s emotions a mystical and rose-colored essence. This vibe is perfect for daydreaming about a new crush, sending a love song to someone special, or enjoying the lavender haze of a current partnership. The moon also begins activating the still-potent grand water trine that took place between Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn the day prior, amplifying the harmonious flow of romantic energy that’s pouring out of the cosmos.

Additionally, communication planet Mercury will be retrograding until Saturday, Nov. 29, and this transit is known for bringing all sorts of blasts from the past. Reconnecting with an old flame is even more likely than usual now, so if you run into the one who got away, you may have another shot at love. Keep an eye out for DMs from former flings and don’t be afraid to reach out to a single acquaintance from yesteryear who appears to have had a glow-up.

Between traveling, connecting with old friends, and having bonding time with loved ones, Thanksgiving weekend always brings potential for new romance — but this year, the vibes are especially luscious. If you’re single, check out the zodiac signs most likely to find love during Thanksgiving 2025, as you may very well be one of them.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Get ready for romance, because Thanksgiving is likely to bring some suitors your way — whether that’s a former flame or someone with a brand-new game. Fortune-filled Jupiter is currently lighting up your sign, making it easier to attract abundance in general. And on the day before Thanksgiving, it’ll make a beautifully lucky trine to sweet and sensual Venus in your chart’s sex and dating zone, bringing a plethora of passion to relationships and all sorts of opportunities for romantic new connections. Mercury retrograde will be in your romance zone this weekend, too, so don’t be surprised if a past lover comes back into the picture. This could be a former hometown sweetheart that you run into at the bars or an old missed connection that you cross paths with on social media. Either way, be open to the possibility of a second chance.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) If you’re single and mingling, you’ll want to get out on the town and strut your stuff during Thanksgiving week, because your aura is currently infused with a seductive glow. Lover planet Venus in your sign, making it easy to attract whoever you’ve got your eye on and giving you an irresistible charm. Flirt your way through any pre- or post-Thanksgiving social festivities, as there’s potential to meet someone whom you’d actually be interested in committing to. Fantasies could be fulfilled, especially once the weekend rolls around. Suppose you’re traveling out of town for this holiday. In that case, you’ll probably encounter even more fruitful opportunities to connect with someone romantically — and it may very well be someone who is outside your usual type. Stay open to unexpected vibes and let your heart surprise you.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You may not be looking to rush into anything romantically, but the love bug could very well bite during Thanksgiving week, so be ready to embrace that lavender haze if it happens. You’ll probably notice an influx of options when it comes to dating and sex now, so let yourself flirt and test the waters with new people, even if you’re unsure of your feelings. The weekend brings even greater opportunities to connect with suitors intimately and emotionally, especially if you’ve traveled out of town. Whether or not you’re on the go, you may seriously vibe with someone who lives elsewhere or has a very different lifestyle than you — but if it’s meant to be, trust that the distance and differences won’t matter. Be patient as you explore your new connections and pace yourself with a romantic slow burn over a red-hot blast of feelings now.

