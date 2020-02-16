Most beers are best served chilled, and the best beer bottle coolers and koozies can keep your beverage crisp and frosty for longer, even on the warmest of days. A good koozie will also keep your hands dry from condensation, which makes the whole experience much more pleasant.

Beer bottle coolers work by insulating your beverage to slow the effects of the external temperature on the temperature of your drink. When you’re shopping for a koozie, you’ll notice there are two main coverage options available. Some simply fit over the base of the bottle, while others cover the neck of the bottle as well. Koozies that don’t cover the entire bottle are the easiest to use, because all you have to do is slide your bottle into them. However, since they don’t protect the neck of the bottle, your beer is more vulnerable to heat. Full-coverage koozies may also offer additional cushioning if you accidentally drop your bottle, but they can be more cumbersome to use, as they require you to secure your beer with a zipper or screw top.

Two of the most common materials for beer bottle coolers are stainless steel, neoprene, and polyurethane foam. Stainless steel is used in many of the best insulated water bottles, because double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel is excellent at keeping beverages cool. Stainless steel is also very durable and can provide an additional layer of protection if you drop your bottle, which is always a bonus when dealing with glass.

You’ve probably used or seen neoprene or polyurethane foam koozies before, as they’re often used for beer cans — but you can use many of these koozies for beer bottles too. Neoprene and polyurethane foam are both synthetic materials that are insulating, as well as lighter and cheaper than stainless steel. They typically aren’t as effective as vacuum-insulated stainless steel at keeping beverages cool for long periods of time, but they’re certainly better than no koozie at all.

In a hurry? These are the best beer bottle coolers:

1. The Best Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Cooler For Most People: YETI Rambler Colster

2. A Set Of Neoprene Koozies For Beer Bottles: Lazy Dog Warehouse Beer Bottle Sleeves

3. This Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Cooler With A Cap: BottleKeeper Standard 2.0 Bottle Insulator

4. A Full-Coverage Stainless Steel Cooler For Both Bottles & Cans: Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go

5. The Bottle & Can Cooler That Doubles As A Coffee Tumbler: Beer Buddy​ Insulated Can Holder

6. An Easy-To-Load Bottle Cooler With An Extra-Secure Fit: BrüMate Hopsulator BOTT'L Bottle Cooler

7. A Beer Bottle Cooler With A Carry Bag: Strova Beer Bottle Insulator

8. A Value Pack Of Koozies For Beer Bottles: TahoeBay Slim Can Cooler Sleeves

Whether you’re barbecuing, tailgating, or lounging by the pool, these are the best beer bottle coolers you can buy.

1 The Best Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Cooler For Most People YETI Rambler Colster Amazon $39 See On Amazon With more than 13,800 ratings on Amazon, the YETI stainless steel cooler is a popular choice for beer bottles. It’s also extremely simple to use: Just pop your beer bottle into the cooler and sip! The cooler is made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel and the lid features a locking gasket to hold the bottle snugly — though, of course, a bottle won't be fully covered by this cooler, as the neck will stick out. That said, the rest of your beverage should be kept cool by this YETI cooler. And because it's double-walled, it won't sweat. The cooler is multipurpose too — you can use it with standard 12-ounce bottles or cans. It comes in a bunch of colors, ranging from this sleek silver to summery-feeling Sky Blue and Seafoam. One reviewer wrote: “Great product at a great price! Fits all standard 12 oz. cans and bottles. [...] This coozie will keep a beer cold for at least an hour in sunny 80° weather. Seriously, I noticed no difference in the temperature of my beer in the course of the hour I was sipping on it.”

2 A Set Of Neoprene Koozies For Beer Bottles Lazy Dog Warehouse Beer Bottle Sleeves (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Lazy Dog Warehouse beer bottle sleeves are made of durable neoprene that keeps your drink cool and your hands dry. It also has a zipper that allows you to slide your bottle in. They fit most 12-ounce beer and soft drink b​ottles and come in three different colors (red, blue, and lime green) that make it easier to keep track of which beer is yours. These koozies are perfect for anyone who's short on space — unlike stainless steel options, you can flatten them for storage. And when they get dirty, they're safe to throw in the washing machine for a deep clean. The sleeves also come with a bottle opener, so all you need to buy before you use them is, well, beer. One reviewer wrote: “Love these bottle coolers. They do exactly what they say and look nice and modern.”

3 This Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Cooler With A Cap BottleKeeper Standard 2.0 Bottle Insulator Amazon $35 See On Amazon The BottleKeeper Standard 2.0 bottle insulator may look like a water bottle, but it’s actually a protective koozie for your beer. It has a stainless steel exterior (which is available in 18 different colors) and a padded, insulating neoprene layer inside. The cooler is designed to protect your bottle from breaking — it covers the entire bottle and has a padded base for shock absorption. This cooler comes with a cap to seal your beer bottle between sips. The cap is attached to the cooler with a tether and has a built-in bottle opener. The BottleKeeper is only designed to fit standard size beer bottles, and users confirm that it can't accommodate bottles with longer necks, so make sure to purchase beer that will actually fit. If you favor beer in bottles that tend to be wider and shorter, you might prefer BottleKeeper's stubby version. That said, this cooler works great for most beer bottles and comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can be sure you really get your money's worth. One reviewer wrote: “It keeps beer really cold for a long time. Much longer than it takes to drink the bottle. The lid keeps the beverage from spilling if it gets knocked over or needs to be set a side for a while, plus helps keep it cold longer.”

4 A Full-Coverage Stainless Steel Cooler For Both Bottles & Cans Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Amazon $30 See On Amazon With nearly 7,000 five-star ratings to date, the vacuum-insulated Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Cooler is a standout option if you're looking for a full-coverage cooler that can be used with both bottles and cans. It features a stainless steel base; reviewers have described the upper portion of the bottle, which you screw on to cover the bottle’s neck, as a plastic material. Some reviewers have commented that it’s a bit bulky, but many shoppers have agreed that the bulk is worth it for a refreshingly chilled beverage. Forgot your bottle opener? Not to worry — this cooler has one built in. It’s available in 10 colors, including this pretty copper color. One reviewer wrote: “This thing works GREAT! Keeps drinks very cold for way longer than it takes normal human beings to drink them, whether they be cans or bottles, beer or soda, doesn't matter. I cannot find a single thing to complain about.”

5 The Bottle & Can Cooler That Doubles As A Coffee Tumbler Beer Buddy​ Insulated Can Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Beer Buddy​ is one of the most versatile bottle coolers out there. Not only can it keep bottles and cans chilled for as long as 12 hours, but it can also be used as a coffee tumbler. Remove the lid to use with bottles and cans, or screw on the leakproof slider lid to sip hot coffee. It only covers the base of bottles, but it features a vacuum-insulated stainless steel design. An anti-slip base helps to keep it in place on slippery surfaces. One reviewer wrote: “Great for morning coffee on the boat then holds all my drinks all day. It seriously fits any type of bottle or can, even the slims! Buying a second [one].”

6 An Easy-To-Load Bottle Cooler With An Extra-Secure Fit BrüMate Hopsulator BOTT'L Bottle Cooler Amazon $25 See On Amazon The BrüMate Hopsulator BOTT'L comes with two caps for bottles of different sizes. Just attach the cap that fits the bottle you’re planning to drink, push the bottle in, and let the locking gasket do all the work to keep the bottle (or can) secure — even if you turn it upside down. (Just make sure the bottle isn’t open before you test that feature at home!) It’s constructed from insulated stainless steel, and a full nonslip grip on the bottom of the cooler helps to keep your drinks upright. To top it off, this BrüMate cooler comes in three eye-catching colors: this glittery white, a bright pink, and an iridescent ombre design. One reviewer wrote: “Starting to gain a collection of these Brumate koozies. They fit great and keep your drink nice and cold. The different tops for different size bottles is a nice touch also.”

7 This Beer Bottle Cooler With A Carry Bag Strova Beer Bottle Insulator Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bottle cooler features a stainless steel exterior with an insulating insert. What sets it apart from other options on this list is that it comes with an additional carry case with a strap, which one reviewer described as a “neoprene cover that fits over the whole stainless steel bottle and can be attached to a backpack etc.” Simply unscrew the base to slide in your beer, unscrew the cap, and you’re all set. One reviewer wrote: “Love that it keeps my beer cold while at the beach and the carry bag is a plus.”