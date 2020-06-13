Shopping
The 3 Best Drones Under $100, According To Reviewers
Whether you’ve always dreamed of becoming a pilot or are simply looking to get into aerial photography, the best drones under $100 will rival pricier options with impressive features like an HD camera, flight planning options, and control features that make it easy to fly. They also have Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can easily share your shots with friends.
First off, you’ll want to consider your skill level. All of these models are fairly easy to operate, thanks to features like one-key takeoff and landing buttons as well as flight pattern planning. But if you’re new to high-tech toys or are shopping for a kid, you might prefer a beginner-friendly drone with simple controls and a sturdy build with well-protected propellers in case of crashes.
And for those interested in taking stunning aerial shots, you’ll want to look for a drone with an HD camera and a first person viewing (FVP) mode so you can see your aerial shot from your phone. All of the picks on this list feature an HD camera with 720p resolution.
Quick reminder: Before taking flight, check to see if you have to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration. All good? Scroll on for some of the best budget drones on Amazon that are top-rated, too.