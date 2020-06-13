Whether you’ve always dreamed of becoming a pilot or are simply looking to get into aerial photography, the best drones under $100 will rival pricier options with impressive features like an HD camera, flight planning options, and control features that make it easy to fly. They also have Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can easily share your shots with friends.

First off, you’ll want to consider your skill level. All of these models are fairly easy to operate, thanks to features like one-key takeoff and landing buttons as well as flight pattern planning. But if you’re new to high-tech toys or are shopping for a kid, you might prefer a beginner-friendly drone with simple controls and a sturdy build with well-protected propellers in case of crashes.

And for those interested in taking stunning aerial shots, you’ll want to look for a drone with an HD camera and a first person viewing (FVP) mode so you can see your aerial shot from your phone. All of the picks on this list feature an HD camera with 720p resolution.

Quick reminder: Before taking flight, check to see if you have to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration. All good? Scroll on for some of the best budget drones on Amazon that are top-rated, too.

1 The Overall Best Drone Under $100 Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone Amazon $97 See On Amazon Flying is tons of fun with this Holy Stone drone, which boasts an impressive 15,000-plus ratings on Amazon. It can be voice controlled via an app on your phone with commands like “fly,” “left,” and “forward.” The app also features a gravity sensor mode — simply move your smartphone and the drone will follow suit — and a flight path feature. Of course, if you don’t want to use your phone, you can also navigate the drone via the remote control. This pick operates on five speed settings, features one-key takeoff and landing, and can perform 360-degree flips for a mini aerial show. The first person viewing (FPV) mode gives you a bird’s eye view while you fly, and since it’s Wi-Fi enabled, you can snap photos and videos on the adjustable, wide-angle 1080p HD camera and share quickly. This drone has a foldable design to make it easy to carry in your backpack, bag, or pocket, but each of the two batteries only lasts up to 10 minutes. According to a drone pilot: “This drone is so great for beginners and those who have been flying drones for awhile! Using voice commands and hand gestures along with a cool remote, for controlling the drone is super cool!!”

2 The Drone With The Longest Flight Time JJRC Drone with Camera Amazon $83 See On Amazon Providing a whopping 20 minutes of flying time per battery — more than twice as much as the other picks — this JJRC drone will give you plenty of time to find the perfect vista before taking a photo or video on the 720p HD camera. And once those 20 minutes run out, you can simply swap in the extra battery for an additional 20 minutes, for a grand total of 40 minutes, even more impressive. The camera angle can be adjusted up to 45 degrees, and the anti-shake feature makes for steady recording, while FPV lets you get an aerial view from your smartphone while you fly. And like the first option, you can instantly share photos and videos with friends via the app, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. Navigation is a breeze on the handheld remote, with one-key start and land, three speed settings, and a 360-degree flip trick button. You can also create flight paths on the phone app and use gravity sensor mode to direct the drone by tilting your phone. According to a drone pilot: “Great. My first drone so I wanted one with a longer battery, and this one does it.. smooth and easy to use.”